Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED LATE THURSDAY THROUGH MUCH OF FRIDAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, GATES, HERTFORD, NORTHAMPTON, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN CURRITUCK. IN VIRGINIA, BRUNSWICK, CHESAPEAKE, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, ISLE OF WIGHT, LUNENBURG, MECKLENBURG, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, AND YORK. * FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * RAIN WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA THURSDAY AFTERNOON AS THE MOISTURE FROM TROPICAL CYCLONE SALLY MERGES WITH A SLOW MOVING FRONTAL BOUNDARY. THE RAIN WILL BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES THURSDAY NIGHT BEFORE SLOWLY TAPERING OFF TO LIGHT RAIN FRIDAY. 3 TO 5 INCHES OF RAIN WILL BE LIKELY WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS NEAR THE NORTH CAROLINA - VIRGINIA BORDER. THE RUNOFF FROM THIS MUCH RAINFALL WILL LIKELY RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS, AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&