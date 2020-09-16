A former Edenton Steamers right-handed pitcher made a donation to a children’s hospital.
According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Randy Dobnak, who pitches for the Minnesota Twins, and his wife, Aerial, donated $25,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital from Great Lakes Bat Co. on Friday.
Dobnak partnered with Great Lakes Bat Co. to create a Dobnak t-shirt.
All proceeds from the sale of the shirt at Great Lakes Bat Co. will go to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the 2020 Major League Baseball season.
Dobnak pitched for the Edenton Steamers in 2016 by way of Alderson-Broaddus University. Dobnak, 25, was signed by the Twins as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and made his MLB debut with Minnesota in August 2019.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Dobnak has made nine starts for the Minnesota Twins this season. He has a 6-3 record with a 3.61 ERA, in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
Dobnak — of South Park, Pennsylvania — has appeared in 18 games in two seasons with the Twins.