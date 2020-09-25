The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its 2020 Fall Game Changer Virtual Benefit on Thursday, October 1, from 7:00 – 7:30 PM, premiering on its YouTube Channel.
Because of COVID, your local FCA Board decided it was best to pivot to an online format for our event this year.
Phil Ford, UNC Tar Heel legend, who was scheduled to be our guest, has agreed to come out next fall for our 2021 FCA Fall Game Changer Benefit, so stay tuned.
Ford will actually be making an appearance during our virtual event.
For information about free registration hosting a table, or sponsorships, please contact Northeast NC FCA Area Director Scott Williams at 252.564.2465 or Swilliams@fca.org or visit www.nencfca.org .
All details, and registration information, can be found on our website.
The deadline for registering is 6:30 PM, October 1.
These events highlight and celebrate this past year’s ministry growth and raise funds necessary to support the local FCA chapter serving Northeast North Carolina, which includes Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties.
Participants can donate during the program as well as through the month of October by texting nencfca to the number 54988.
All proceeds will help FCA continue to impact Northeast NC and meet the ever-increasing needs of this expanding organization.
In the 30-minute event, you’ll get a tour of our nine-county area while FCA’s impact is explained, hear how the pandemic has given incredible opportunities for impact around Northeast NC, and where true hope in light of recent events can be found. You’ll hear our bold vision for meeting the needs of this growing area and also meet our newest staff person, Emilie Preiser.
You’ll also see the great things happening because of the work of our first Character Coach at a local high school.
The “31 Days of FCA” will also be introduced, which will feature 30 one-minute videos premiering at 3:00 PM every day of the month. Each video, beginning October 2, will be highlighting the impact of this organization on the lives of coaches, athletes, and others.
FCA is one of the largest Christian sports ministries in America and focuses on serving local communities by equipping, empowering and encouraging people to make a difference for Christ.
For over 65 years, FCA has sought to impact the world through the influence of athletes and coaches.