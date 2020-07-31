EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers defeated the Old Dominion Hitters 19-1 in seven innings Thursday night at Hicks Field.
The Steamers scored two runs in the first, four runs in the second and third innings, three runs in the fourth inning, five runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth inning of the Tidewater Summer League game.
Adam Fine paced Edenton (20-5) as he went 3-for-4 with a grand slam home run in the fifth inning, four runs scored, four RBI and two walks, Jared Kauffman had two hits with three RBI, Houston Wright went 3-for-3 with five RBI, Allan Alonso had three hits with a home run, a double and five RBI and Aaron Copeland had a hit with an RBI.
Old Dominion’s JT Inskeep had two hits which included a solo home run in the second inning. Old Dominion (8-13) finished with six hits in the game.
Daniel Willie pitched seven innings, gave up six hits, one earned run and struck out 12 Old Dominion batters to secure the win.
The Steamers hosted Greenbrier in their regular-season finale Friday night.
YEAR 1
From the first game of the season, the Edenton Steamers established themselves as the top team in the TSL during regular season games this summer.
Tidewater Collegiate Summer Baseball League commissioner Michael Dooley noted the impact the Steamers had on the league in their first season.
Dooley noted after the Tidewater Summer League All-Star game on July 19, as the league is elevating its Premier Division, the Steamers brought with them a 20-plus year history of an outstanding program.
Dooley noted the Steamers have been supported by great families, a great organization and a great community.
The commissioner expects the Edenton Steamers to be a cornerstone for the league in the future.
“We’re happy to have them be a part of the league,” Dooley said.
Before the 2020 season, the Edenton Steamers were members of the Coastal Plain League for 22 years.