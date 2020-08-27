A former Mid-Atlantic Christian men’s basketball player was selected to compete in the Eurobasket Summer League Camp this summer.
Dixon Ogwo was picked to represent Team Japan in the tournament based in Atlanta, Georgia in June.
Japan participated in three games in the summer league camp.
Ogwo played two seasons for the MACU men’s basketball team from the 2016-17 through the 2017-18 seasons.
Before playing for MACU, Ogwo was a member of the Wayne County Community College men’s basketball team in Detroit, Michigan.
N.C. STATE
North Carolina State has paused all athletics activities due to a coronavirus cluster within its programs.
The school announced the move Monday evening, though it didn’t specify which programs were impacted by the cluster.
In a separate release, the school said that not all of 27 positive cases reported involved athletes.
In a statement, athletics director Boo Corrigan said the school is working to determine “the most responsible path moving forward.”
In a tweet Monday, athletics spokesman Fred Demarest said the athletics department has conducted 2,053 tests to athletes, coaches and staff with 30 total positives for an infection rate of 1.5%.
But those figures include 693 tests and 22 positives in the most recent set of results.
The school also announced two other coronavirus clusters Monday, one involving nine positive cases in a campus residence hall and the second in an off-campus apartment complex with five positive cases involving students.