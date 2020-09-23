CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with Wells Fargo, released the final standings in the 41st annual Wells Fargo Cup competitions for the 2019-2020 academic year on Monday.
The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
The 2019-2020 season was cut short, due to COVID-19, and therefore, no spring sports points were awarded in this year’s competition.
This year Cardinal Gibbons was the only back-to-back winners of the cup, claiming the 4A State Cup for the second year in a row.
Weddington outpaced Marvin Ridge for the 3A Classification.
In the 2A Classification, Carrboro reclaimed the cup after Croatan slipped by them a season ago.
In the 1A Classification, the Lincoln Charter earned the school’s second State Cup win all-time.
Carrboro edged the defending 2A State Cup Champions, Croatan by a 300-292.5 margin.
Carrboro was the top 2A team in Women’s Swimming and Diving while earning a State Championship victory in Women’s Cross Country.
The Jaguars also reached the regional finals in Women’s Tennis and the quarterfinal round in volleyball.
First Flight finished eighth overall with 192.5 points.
Top 10: 1- Carrboro (300 points), 2- Croatan (292.5), 3- NC School of Science & Math (275), 4 – North Lincoln (272.5), 5 – Durham School of the Arts (252.5), 6 – Salisbury (225), 7 – Lake Norman Charter (222.5), 8 – First Flight (192.5), 9 – Shelby (185), 10 – Reidsville (172.5).
Lincoln Charter won their second Wells Fargo State Cup, sliding past Pine Lake Prep by a 302.5-270 margin in an abbreviated 2019-2020 race.
Lincoln Charter teams were the top finishers in 1A for both Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving.
They also picked up a state championship in Men’s Cross Country, finished third in Women’s Cross Country, and reached the quarterfinals in Men’s Basketball.
Top 10: 1 – Lincoln Charter (302.5 points), 2 – Pine Lake Prep (270), 3 – Research Triangle (240), 4 – East Surry (232.5), 5 – Bishop McGuinness (227.5), 6 – Community School of Davidson (220), 7 – Franklin Academy (195), 8 – Mountain Island Charter (192.5), 9 – Raleigh Charter (175), T10 – Avery County (170) and Murphy (170).
— NCHSAA
WRESTLING
Undefeated State Champions Christian Decatur and Tyler Hughes of C.B. Aycock High School were awarded the 23rd and 24th James Johnson Award trophy as top senior scholastic wrestlers in eastern North Carolina in 2020.
The presentation was in front of the high school on Saturday morning.
The award is named in honor of 3-time Greco-Roman National Champion & Olympic Coach James Johnson.
Decatur and Hughes share the award this year also with undefeated state champion Bryan Aragao of North Brunswick.
Aragao was presented the 22nd J. J. Award in May and will wrestle at Mount Olive University this year.
— TakeDown Report