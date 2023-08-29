EDENTON — The John A. Holmes girls’ tennis team improved to 6-0 Monday evening with a 9-0 sweep of Bertie at home.

Ellie Spear, Liza Bond and Molly Harvill all won their singles matches 8-0, while Kate Foster and Kennan Moore won theirs 8-1, and Selina Perez-Roblero won 8-2.


  

Tags