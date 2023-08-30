HERTFORD — The Perquimans volleyball team had a four-set 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 home victory over Currituck Tuesday evening.

Daven Brabble had 12 kills and four aces for Perquimans (3-0), followed by Lilly Winslow’s 11 kills. Ashlynn Ward and Kaydee Hunter both had four blocks in the win against Currituck (1-3). Marleigh Cooper had 12 digs.


  

Tags