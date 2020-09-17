The Albemarle School volleyball team opened its 2020 season Tuesday against visiting conference foe Pungo Christian Academy.
Albemarle School and Pungo Christian — arguably the top two teams in the Tarheel Independent Conference during the past two seasons — were competitive in the first two sets of the match.
Pungo Christian executed late in both sets and led the entire third set as the Raiders secured a 25-23, 25-18, 25-11 win against Albemarle School.
The Colts (0-1, 0-1 Tarheel Independent Conference) began the match struggling.
The Raiders (1-0, 1-0 TIC) took advantage as Pungo Christian held an 11-1 lead in the first set.
Albemarle School overcame the deficit. Trailing 18-10, the Colts went on a 13-5 run to tie the set at 23-23.
Key in Albemarle School’s comeback in the set were points by Samantha Nixon and Maci Higgins, play at the net by Miranda Parker and errors committed by Pungo Christian.
A Reagan Stoop point gave the Raiders a 24-23 lead.
An error by Albemarle School on set point secured a Pungo Christian win in the first set.
Albemarle School head coach Nicole Delosreyes acknowledged she was pleased how the team responded after the deficit in the first set.
“They started to really pick it up and play better,” she said.
The Colts took an early 7-5 lead in the second set on points by Parker, an ace by Higgins and a service point by Madison Mansfield.
The match remained close as Albemarle School held a 10-9 lead.
From that point in the second set, Pungo Christian took control of the match as it outpaced Albemarle School 16-8 to secure the second set win.
Pungo Christian controlled the third and final set as the Raiders led the Colts 10-1 to begin the set.
Parker and Monique Guzman Torres led Albemarle School with five kills each in the match.
Higgins had three kills, Sylvia Jennings, Nixon and Ava Morris each had two kills, Jennings, Nixon, Mansfield and Higgins each had a service ace.
Higgins had seven service points, Nixon followed with five service points, while Mansfield and Torres had four service points each.
Jennings and Nixon had two blocks each, while Parker added a block.
Morris had a team-best five digs, while Nixon had four digs. Torres led Albemarle School with seven assists, Mansfield followed with six assists and Jennings had one assist in the match.
Albemarle School will have to replace the production of a group of seniors that helped the Colts win a share of the conference championship with the Raiders in 2019.
Delosreyes expects the 2020 senior class of Jennings, Nixon and Torres to be leaders and key contributors for the team this season.
“Those three are really important parts of the lineup,” Delosreyes said.
Parker, Morris, Higgins and Mansfield — all sophomores — will fill key roles this season. Delosreyes noted Morris and Higgins both played on the varsity team last season.
Delosreyes credited Parker for improving her hitting game this year.
Albemarle School and other North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association member schools delayed the start of the fall sports season by a few weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
During the match, the protocols in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 were visible.
During a substitution, instead of a high five between athletes going in and out of the match, athletes kept their distance.
When there was an ace, kill or block at the net for a point, instead of a group huddle and celebratory high fives, a friendly tap of sneakers by the athletes was the celebration of choice.
During the match, volunteers wearing face coverings sat behind each endline sanitizing volleyballs.
Volleyballs were switched during stoppage of play.
Normally at the end of each set, teams exchange sides of the net.
Instead, the teams played on the same side of the net for the entire match.
At the end of the match, the customary line of low fives at the net by the teams was replaced by waves from a distance.
The NCISAA has prohibited spectators from attending games until further notice. Those who were at the game had to wear a face covering and had their temperature taken with a contactless forehead thermometer before entering the gym.
Delosreyes noted the process of adjusting to playing volleyball during a pandemic had its hurdles.
The team was not able to have scrimmages before the season. Tuesday’s match was the first game the coach was able to see how her team would react to a game situation.
“We saw what we have to work on and I’m looking forward to a good season,” Delosreyes said.
CROSS COUNTRY
MERRY HILL — Lawrence Academy hosted a Tarheel Independent Conference meet Monday.
Albemarle School, Ridgecroft School, Terra Ceia Christian School, Lawrence Academy and Pungo Christian Academy participated in the meet.
Albemarle School’s Donovan Sherlock won the boys’ meet. Teammate Logan Dunn finished ninth.
Ridgecroft School’s Makenzie Slaughter won the girls’ meet.
Albemarle School’s Sarah Sumner finished fifth, while teammate Brittany Bass placed ninth in the girls’ race.
In the team competition, Pungo Christian won the boys’ race, while Ridgecroft School won the girls’ race.
SOCCER
Pungo Christian Academy 6, Albemarle School 2: The Colts lost the junior varsity boys’ soccer match to the Raiders at Albemarle School Tuesday.