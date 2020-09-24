AHOSKIE — The Albemarle School volleyball team defeated Ridgecroft School 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 15-25, 15-13 Tuesday at Ridgecroft School.
Ava Morris led Albemarle School in the Tarheel Independent Conference match with 18 service points and seven aces, Maci Higgins had nine service points and three aces, Miranda Parker had six service points and three aces, Monique Guzman Torres had six service points, Samantha Nixon had eight service points and three aces and Sylvia Jennings posted six service points and two aces.
Parker led the Colts with 10 kills, Torres followed with seven kills, Nixon had five kills, Higgins posted four kills and Morris had a kill.
Brianna Bonnell led Albemarle School (2-1, 2-1 TIC) with four digs, Nixon followed with two digs and Morris, Higgins and Parker each posted a dig.
Torres and Morris had 11 assists each, while Jennings and Parker had an assist each.
With the loss, the Rams dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
Albemarle School hosts Northeast Academy today.