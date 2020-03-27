The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of another annual statewide sporting event.
For the first time in its 42nd year history, the ACC Barnstorming Tour was canceled.
The ACC Barnstorming Tour announced the cancellation Thursday in a news release.
It follows precedent set by cancellations of such noted annual sporting events as the ACC Tournament, March Madness, the Master’s, etc.
The six-game tour was slated to kick off in Lexington on April 8 and conclude with the final game in Boone on April 24.
It was also announced that the six locations slated for 2020 will be included in 2021 season; some additional sites will be added.
Northeastern High School was scheduled to host a stop April 20.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools said in a statement Thursday afternoon:
“Due to the current situation with COVID-19, the 2020 ACC Barnstorming Tour for ECPPS has been cancelled. We look forward to announcing the event date for 2021 as soon as possible. Our high schools were excited to host this event together, and have been planning additional details for the fans. We encourage everyone to follow the health and safety guidelines of local, state and federal authorities.”
Northeastern last hosted the tour in April 2015.
Notable players from the Atlantic Coast Conference that appeared at the 2015 tour stop in Elizabeth City were Duke guard Quinn Cook, North Carolina State’s Ralston Turner, Wake Forest’s Darius Leonard and North Carolina’s Luke Davis.
The 2020 cancellation also includes the annual Cross Fire game in Asheville, coordinated by Crossfire Ministries.
Cross Fire has included their game in the ACC Barnstorming for the last 12 years.”
The annual basketball tour consists of seniors from the UNC, Duke, N.C. State, and Wake Forest.
ACC Barnstorming Director Pet Sumner commented, “We were really excited about this year’s tour and the group of seniors. Several of our 2020 locations were selected because the school not held a game in quite some time. However, not only was it the right decision, it was the only option available.”
The Sumner Group, the business that founded the tour, issued an announcement, but did not immediately cancel the games when sporting events, including March Madness, was canceled.
According to former UNC Tar Heel Phil Ford, who is now part of the tour, “we were waiting to see how this would play out; praying for a different outcome, not just for Barnstorming, but for the entire country.” He continued, “we appreciate all of the hard work the schools had already put into this year’s games as well as the outpouring of support from our primary sponsors, Farm Bureau and Domino’s.”
Ford continued, “Since I barnstormed in 1978, I can’t remember a season where the seniors haven’t been out all across North Carolina, thanking the fans for their support. We look forward to coming out in full force in 2021!”
For 41 years, the ACC Barnstorming Tour has traveled with many college basketball legends including Sidney Lowe, Len Bias, Michael Jordan, Tyler Hansbrough, Danny Green, Nolan Smith, Tyler Zeller, Grayson Allen and Luke Maye.
The games feature a 3-point and dunk contest. Local high school seniors and recent graduates from the county play against the ACC All-Stars.
A portion of the proceeds from the event are donated to participating high schools and/or boosters.