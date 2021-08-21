The 2021 high school softball season featured standout individual and team performances.
Camden County and Currituck County each advanced to North Carolina High School Athletic Association East regional championship games in Class 1A and Class 2A respectively.
Currituck finished its season as the regional runner-up, while Camden (15-1) ended its season like all teams want to; as a state champion.
Perquimans County earned a berth in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs, while Albemarle School posted a 12-5 overall record to earn a berth in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 1A playoffs.
Edenton’s John A. Holmes and Pasquotank County were also able to field teams during the COVID-19 impacted softball season.
The 2021 Daily Advance All-Area team includes athletes who were all-conference, all-state and most valuable player award winners.
The Daily Advance All-Area team is made up of athletes from high schools in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Kamryn Nash, SS, Jr., Camden County: Area Player of the Year.
Morgen Brewton, P, So., Camden County: An Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference selection, Brewton was Camden’s Pitcher of the Year, registered a 1.24 ERA, had one no-hitter, 94 strikeouts and posted a 12-1 overall record pitching in the circle.
Carlyn Tanis, OF, Fr., Camden County: Tanis posted a .596 batting average with 11 doubles, two home runs, 22 RBI and a .955 fielding percentage. She was selected Camden’s Offensive Player of the Year and was an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team selection.
Peyton Carver, 3B, So., Camden County: Carver had a .449 batting average with 17 runs, 17 RBI, a .974 fielding percentage and was selected as Camden’s Defensive Player of the Year. Carver was also selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team.
Carleigh Simmons, 1B, Sr., Camden County: Simmons had a .314 batting average with 18 runs scored, 13 RBI, a home run and a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. Simmons is set to continue her softball career at Methodist University.
Kylee Schojan, C/2B/SS, Sr., Currituck County: Schojan had a .429 overall batting with a .666 batting average in Northeastern Coastal Conference games during the season. She had a fielding average of .842 and only gave up one stolen base as a catcher. Schojan was selected as the Northeastern Coastal Conference Player of the Year and to the all-conference first team.
Karrigan Belangia, SS/2B/P, Sr., Currituck County: She had a .420 overall batting average with a .630 batting average in conference games. She had a .968 fielding percentage. In the circle, Belangia had a 3-2 overall record with a 2.88 ERA and 22 strikeouts. She was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team.
Elizabeth Hewitt, CF, Sr., Currituck County: Hewitt had an overall batting average of .500 and a .500 batting average in league games. She had an .838 fielding percentage. She was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team and received the Currituck coach’s award.
Gracey Capps, 1B, Jr., Currituck County: Capps had a .439 overall batting average with a .500 batting average in Northeastern Coastal Conference games. She was a recipient of the Currituck coach’s award and was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team.
Addyson Romanczyk, P/2B, Fr., Currituck County: As a freshman, Romanczyk pitched in every game for the Knights during the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs. Romanczyk had a 10-2 overall record with a 1.31 ERA and 81 strikeouts. She was named Currituck’s Most Valuable Player of the Season. Romanczyk was named the Northeastern Coastal Conference Pitcher of the Year and was selected to the all-conference first team. As a batter, Romanczyk had a .283 overall batting average with a .471 batting average against conference teams and added a .991 overall fielding percentage.
Eboni Bailey, 2B/3B/C, Fr., Currituck County: Bailey posted a .353 overall batting average with a .500 batting average against Northeastern Coastal Conference teams. She had an .838 fielding percentage and was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Mirenda Shields, 3B/C/1B, Fr., Currituck County: Shields had a .441 overall batting average with a .455 batting average against Northeastern Coastal Conference teams. She had a .920 fielding percentage and was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team.
Hannah Pippins, SS, Jr., John A. Holmes: Pippins, a junior shortstop, posted a .517 batting average with a .588 on-base percentage, a .655 slugging percentage and a .973 fielding percentage. Pippins had 33 putouts, five assists, six stolen bases and six RBI. She was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team, the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State and All-District 1 teams. She was the NCSBA District 1 Player of the Year and Holmes’ Player of the Year.
Madison Griffin, 2B, So., John A. Holmes: Griffin posted a .480 batting average with a .562 slugging percentage and a .904 fielding percentage. She had nine RBI and was selected to the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State team and the All-District 1 team.
Faith Christian, P, Sr., Perquimans County: As a pitcher, Christian had a 1.00 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 18 walks and a fielding percentage of .875. As a batter, Christian had a .486 batting average. She was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team, co-player of the year and to the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State team and the All-District 1 team. She was the District 1 Pitcher of the Year.
Kaileigh Nixon, CF, Jr., Perquimans County: Nixon had a .559 batting average with a .944 fielding percentage and 14 stolen bases. She was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team, the North Carolina Softball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State team and the All-District 1 team.
Bristyl Riddick, C, Fr., Perquimans County: Riddick had a .378 batting average with two home runs and a .980 fielding percentage. She was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team.
Maci Denson, SS/C, Sr., Perquimans County: Denson had a .310 batting average with an .980 fielding percentage during the season.
Lexi Williams, SS, So., Perquimans County: Williams posted a .500 batting average with four home runs, 12 stolen bases and an .895 fielding percentage.
Natalee Meads, P/SS, Fr., Pasquotank County: According to MaxPreps.com, Meads had a .360 batting average with a home run. She was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Kennedy Lindhart, C/CF/SS, Fr., Pasquotank County: According to MaxPreps.com, Lindhart had a .480 batting average with two home runs. She was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Maci Higgins, P, So., Albemarle School: Higgins was selected to the Tarheel Independent Conference All-Conference and All-Tournament teams. She was selected to the NCISAA Class 1A All-State team. According to MaxPreps.com, Higgins had a .304 batting average. As a pitcher, Higgins had a 0.93 ERA with 37 strikeouts and a 5-1 overall record in 30 innings pitched in the circle.
Madelyn Delosreyes, UTL, Fr., Albemarle School: She was selected to the Tarheel Independent Conference All-Conference team. According to MaxPreps.com, Delosreyes led the Colts with a .522 batting average and had a 1.000 fielding percentage.