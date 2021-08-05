Despite a COVID-19 impacted season, multiple area teams were able to perform during the winter 2021 boys soccer season.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association delayed the start of the boys soccer season from mid-August 2020 until the last week of January 2021.
Camden County (Class 1A), Edenton’s John A. Holmes (Class 1A) and Northeastern (Class 2A) high schools were some of the schools in the Daily Advance coverage area (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties) that earned berths to the NCHSAA state playoffs in their respective classification.
Currituck, Perquimans and Pasquotank had athletes with standout individual performances during the season.
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Jonathan Bermudez, CMF, Sr., John A. Holmes: Edenton coach Thomas Di Martino noted Bermudez to be the best player on the team during the season.
Bermudez led the Aces to a 5-1-2 record in conference matches, was an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference selection and was named to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team. Bermudez is set to continue his soccer career with the Mid-Atlantic Christian University men’s soccer team.
Jacob Colon, GK, Sr., John A. Holmes: Colon was an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference selection and a selection to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team.
Jonathan Salinas, DCM, Sr., John A. Holmes: Salinas was an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference selection and a selection to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team.
Axel Preciado, W, So., John A. Holmes: As a sophomore, Preciado led the Aces in scoring with 11 goals. He was an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference selection and a selection to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team.
Jalen Haist, F, Sr., Pasquotank County: Co-Area Athlete of the Year.
Matthew Harrell, GK, Sr., Pasquotank County: Harrell was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Wyatt Rhodes, MF, Sr., Pasquotank County: The midfielder was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Ethan Hunt, D, Jr., Pasquotank County: The junior defender was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Dylan Cox, F, Sr., Perquimans County: A four-season member of the varsity team, Cox scored 16 goals and added three assists during the season. Cox led the Pirates in goals scored and points and was second in the Albemarle Athletic Conference in scoring. He was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and to the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team.
Cameron Gilbert, F/MF, Sr., Perquimans County: Gilbert was a four-season member of the varsity team. During the 2021 season, Gilbert scored five goals and added six assists. He was an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference selection.
Colin Tibbs, MF, Fr., Perquimans County: During his freshman season, Tibbs scored nine goals with three assists to lead all freshmen in the Albemarle Athletic Conference. Tibbs was an Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference selection and a North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team selection.
Dakota Mayo, GK, Fr., Perquimans County: The freshman goalkeeper averaged more than 10 saves per game. He was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team.
Noah Cutler, CAM/CB, Sr., Currituck County: The senior central attacking midfielder and center back was one of the top scorers for the Knights. Cutler was a Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team selection.
Bradley White, CDM, Sr., Currituck County: According to Currituck head coach Lori Davis, White’s speed on defense was important for the team during the season. White was named to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Edward Innes, CDM, Jr., Currituck County: Innes was tied for the team lead in assists and was named to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Connor Stodden, CAM, Jr., Currituck County: Stodden, a central attacking midfielder, was tied for leading the team in scoring during the season. He was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Jersahi Carrillo, striker/MF, So., Currituck County: Carrillo was tied for the team lead in assists during the season.
Simeon Hurdle, CF/CM, Sr., Northeastern: Co-Area Athlete of the Year.
Rigo Molina, CM, Jr., Northeastern: Molina scored five goals and added five assists during the season. Northeastern head coach Zebulon Walser noted Molina was the all-around workhorse for the middle of the pitch and added that Molina could do it all. Molina had multiple game winning goals during the season. Molina was a Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team selection.
Michael Carter, CM/CDM, Sr., Northeastern: Coach Walser noted Carter to be Northeastern’s most all-around technically sound player and the person the team could count on for composure in tight situations. Carter, who scored four goals and added three assists during the season, was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Alex Kockler, CB, Sr., Northeastern: Coach Walser noted Kockler was the leader of the Eagles back line and without Kockler’s strength and IQ, Northeastern would have given up more goals during the season. NHS gave up a total of 12 goals in 12 matches during the season. Kockler was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team.
Christian Wolfen, GK, Jr., Northeastern: The junior goalkeeper was selected as the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team at his position to be recognized as the conference goalkeeper of the year. Wolfen made 111 saves and gave up 12 goals during the season for a .900 save percentage and posted five shutout wins.
Coach Walser noted Wolfen is the best goalkeeper he has seen and added Wolfen proved in every game with amazing saves. The coach noted the reason why Northeastern was able to tie conference champion First Flight in the regular season finale was because of Wolfen’s effort.
Ryan Barry, D, Sr., Camden County: Barry scored a goal during the season. He was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team.
Noah Kelley, MF, Sr., Camden County: The midfielder scored four goals and added four assists. He was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team.
Spencer Middleton, MF, Sr., Camden County: Middleton led the Bruins with six goals and added three assists during the season. He was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team.
Max Hosfield, MF, Sr., Camden County: Hosfield posted one assist during the season and was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Public School Class 1A Region 3 All-Region team.
Shane Chappell, D, Sr., Camden County: The senior was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team.
Wyatt Schratwieser, D, Jr., Camden County: Schratwieser scored three goals and added four assists during the season. He was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team.
Luke Barlow, D, Sr., Camden County: The senior was credited with four goals with an assist during the season. He is set to continue his soccer career with the Paul Smith’s College (N.Y.) men’s soccer team.
HONORABLE MENTION:
Northeastern — Wilson Wysor, Jonas, Giffen, Kevin Santos and James Hornthal; Pasquotank County — Hunter Winslow, Eli Mitchell and Jataevion Sawyer.