AHOSKIE — The John A. Holmes High School varsity football team defeated Hertford County 48-38 Friday night at Hertford County High School.
With the win, the Aces (7-2, 6-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) secured sole possession of second place in the league.
Holmes and Hertford County (7-3, 5-2 NCC) entered the conference game with one loss. the winner of the game secured a higher seed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A state playoff tournament.
Holmes' DJ Capehart paced the Aces with 24 rushes for 288 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Malachi White followed with eight carries for 86 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
Landen Hoggard paced Holmes with 2-of-3 pass completions for 21 yards.
Capehart, Tyrese McCleese and Ha'son Cooper paced the Holmes defense with six total tackles each, while Ireal Hills, a junior defensive back, registered two interceptions.
Tyree Coatney led Hertford County with 15 carries for 73 yards and three rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Keveon Rodgers led the Bears by completing 17-of-36 pass attempts for 258 yards, two touchdown passes and three interceptions.
The Aces scored the game's first two touchdowns by White and Divon Ward.
Hertford County responded with consecutive touchdowns.
Edenton led Hertford County 14-12 at the end of the first quarter and took a 28-18 lead at halftime.
The second half was tight as both teams exchanged scores.
Holmes' Kysayvian Basnight scored late in the fourth quarter to put the Aces up by a two-score margin.
Up next for the Aces is a first round game against North Pitt in the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at John A. Holmes High School.
The Aces are the No. 14 seed in the tournament's East region, while the visiting Panthers are the No. 19 seed in the tournament.
Hertford County is the No. 18 seed in the Class 2A playoffs and will travel south to Clinton High School to play the No. 15 seed Dark Horses in a first round game.
Northeastern 58, Pasquotank 6: The Eagles (9-0, 7-0 NCC) defeated the Panthers (8-0, 0-7 NCC) in a regular season conference finale game Friday night at Pasquotank County High School in Elizabeth City.
With the win, Northeastern secured the outright conference championship.
Northeastern led 8-0 to begin the game, but the Panthers had success running the ball against the Northeastern defense.
Pasquotank senior John Burgess scored a touchdown to trim the deficit to 8-6 in the first quarter.
From that point, it was all Northeastern.
According to MaxPreps.com, Northeastern junior quarterback Jalen Melson completed 5-of-6 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown pass, while Trevaris Jones completed 1-of-2 passes for three yards.
Tyselle Spencer, a sophomore running back, led Northeastern with 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns, E.J. Gatling followed with 65 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Shamar Sutton had 28 rushing yards, Melson posted 21 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Shymeer Williams had an 8-yard touchdown run.
Northeastern rushed for 275 rushing yards in the game. AJ Williams led NHS with two catches for 37 yards, while Gatling had two catches for 34 yards and a touchdown catch.
Spencer, Ahmad Fisher, a senior, and senior defensive lineman Kaeveon Freshwater led the Eagles with six total tackles each.
Freshwater had two sacks, while Jones and Cam Hall each recovered a fumble.
Jordan Jones, a senior, scored a touchdown on a kickoff return.
Up next for the Eagles is the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs. Northeastern is the No. 3 seed in the East region of the tournament and will host No. 30 seed East Carteret (4-5) in a first round game on Friday, Nov. 5.
Currituck 36, First Flight 14: The Knights (5-5, 4-3 NCC) defeated the Nighthawks (3-6, 2-5 NCC) in a conference game Friday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
Currituck and First Flight are the two Class 3A teams in the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
With the win, Currituck County secured the top Class 3A team designation from the conference and a berth in the NCHSAA Class 3A state playoffs.
Currituck will continue its season as it was designated as the No. 11 seed in the East region of the 3A tournament and will play No. 22 seed Terry Sanford (6-3) in a first round game, Friday, Nov. 5 at Currituck County High School.
Perquimans County: On Saturday, the Pirates (6-2) earned a berth in the NCHSAA Class 1A playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the East region of the tournament.
Perquimans is set to host No. 25 seed Northwest Halifax (2-6), also known as Northwest Collegiate, in a first round game Friday, Nov. 5 on Charles H. Ward Field at the Nixon Athletic Complex in Hertford.