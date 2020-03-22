Edenton’s John A. Holmes High School varsity team had a season to remember during the 2019-20 boys’ basketball season.
The Aces posted a 28-2 overall record with a 9-1 mark in the Albemarle Athletic Conference.
Holmes, along with Washington County, won a share of the league’s regular season title.
The Aces also won the league tournament championship.
Holmes advanced to the fourth round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A state playoffs.
Edenton posted a 3-1 record against league rival and annual top program in Class 1A in Washington County.
One of the Aces’ wins against the Panthers was in the third round of the state playoffs.
One of the key players during the season for the Aces was Mitjonta Stanley.
His efforts during the season led him to be selected as the Daily Advance’s Area Player of the Year.
Stanley, a senior guard, averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.5 steals per game.
He made 49% of his shots from 2-point range during the season.
Stanley was named the Albemarle Athletic Conference Player of the Year, earned all-conference honors, was named Holmes team most valuable player and was team co-captain.
The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association placed Stanley on its District 1 first team.
District 1 includes all NCBCA member schools located in northeast North Carolina.
Stanley is one of four Aces selected to the 2019-20 Daily Advance All-Area team.
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Keenan Downing, John A. Holmes, F, Sr.: Averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and made 52% of his 2-point shots during the season.
Downing was selected as Holmes’ Offensive Player of the Year, was an Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection and was named to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 third team.
Stanley, John A. Holmes, G, Sr.: Area Player of the Year.
Keimonte Raynor, John A. Holmes, F, Sr.: Averaged 13.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and shot 60% on 2-point shots during the season.
Raynor was Edenton’s best rebounder and a team co-captain this season.
He was named an Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference performer and was selected to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 second team.
Jewell Coston, John A. Holmes, G, Jr.: Averaged 11.5 points, 3.1 assists, made 43% of 3-point shots and 52% of 2-point shots during the season.
Coston was named an Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference performer. Holmes coach Robert Woodley noted that Coston was a “blue collar” worker for the Aces this season.
Tim Aydlett, Camden, G, Sr.: The senior guard ends his high school career with more than 1,200 points.
He was an Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference performer for the second time and was selected to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 second team.
Bradley Harrell, Camden, G, Sr.: He scored 12.1 points per game and was named an Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference performer for the 2019-20 season.
Carmillo Burton, Currituck, G, So.: The sophomore guard averaged 13.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.7 assists per game.
In Northeastern Coastal Conference games, Burton averaged 15.3 points per game.
He was named a Northeastern Coastal Conference first team all-conference performer for the season.
In Currituck’s NCHSAA Class 2A first round state playoff win against host Morehead, Burton scored 18 points and added 24 points in Currituck’s second round state playoff loss to Ledford Senior at Ledford Senior.
Currituck head coach Gunnell Rupert noted that Burton is a great combo guard.
Kentrial “KJ” Harvey, Currituck, F, Sr.: The forward was a Northeastern Coastal Conference second team all-conference selection.
In Currituck’s first round state playoff game win against Morehead Feb. 25, Harvey scored 21 points with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Logan Dunn, Albemarle School, G, Jr.: Averaged 21.3 points per game with 3.7 assists per game this season.
Dunn was selected to the Tarheel Independent Conference all-conference team and helped the Colts secure a berth into the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) Class 1A state playoffs.
Avery Krywanczyk, Albemarle School, F, Sr.: He averaged 17.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game during the season.
He was named to the Tarheel Independent Conference all-conference team and helped the Colts earn a berth into the NCISAA Class 1A state playoffs.
Deandre Proctor, Northeastern, G, Jr.: He was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference all-conference second team.
Tae Sawyer, Pasquotank, G, Jr.: Sawyer averaged 14 points, 2.3 assists and two steals per game.
He scored 300 points during the season and scored 20 or more points in a game six times.
He also scored 30 points in a game this season.
Sawyer was fifth in the Northeastern Coastal Conference in points per game and led the Panthers in scoring.
He was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference all-conference second team.
Amarion Hunter, Perquimans, G, So.: Averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists and two steals per game. He was an Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference selection for the season.
Jonathan Rosenberger, Victory Christian, G, So.: Led the Eagles in scoring during the season.
Named an NCCAA North Division all-state performer for the 2019-20 season.
Gavin Swimme, Victory Christian, G, Jr.: One of the top scorers for Victory Christian this season.
Named an NCCAA North Division all-state performer for the 2019-20 season.
Honorable mention: Camden — Andre Barnett; Currituck: Ernest “Tre” Harris, Dashawn White; John A. Holmes — Bobby Wilson; Northeastern — Kaveon Freshwater; Pasquotank — Amauri James; Perquimans — Stefon Reid; Kesian Elliott; EJ Gatling, Victory Christian — Blade Larabee, Kaden Harris, Skylar Riddick.