The 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference released the postseason awards for the 2020-21 high school volleyball season.
Perquimans County, which secured an undefeated 8-0 record in league games en route to the conference championship, were recognized for its season.
Perquimans sophomore outside hitter Tori Williamson was named AAC Player of the Year, while Perquimans head coach Kristie Thach was selected as AAC Coach of the Year.
Williamson was selected to the all-conference team and was joined by teammates Natalie Corprew (senior, libero), Eby Scaff (sophomore, outside hitter) and Carly Elliott (senior, setter and right side hitter).
Camden County, which finished second in the league during the season, had multiple players named to the all-conference team.
McKayla Knauss (junior, outside hitter), Peyton Carver (sophomore, setter and right side hitter), Tessa Forehand (sophomore, outside hitter) and Sam Smith (junior, libero) earned all-league honors for the Bruins.
John A. Holmes’ Sarai Leigh (junior, outside hitter) and Hannah Pippins (junior, libero) were named to the all-conference team.
Gates County’s Hannah Ward (senior, outside hitter and libero) and Cailyn Nowell (senior, setter, right side hitter and outside hitter) earned all-league honors.
Manteo’s Jamie Holton (junior) and Paige O’Neal (senior) were selected to the all-conference team.
Manteo and Gates finished the regular season tied for third in the league, while Edenton finished in fifth place during a season that was shortened because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington County did not have a team during the season.