The Albemarle School Lady Colts volleyball team defeated the Ridgecroft School Lady Rams on Tuesday night at Albemarle School in Elizabeth City.
The set scores were 25-11, 25-22, 25-20.
With the win, the Colts move to 8-4-1 on the season, and play at home on Thursday, when they take on Northeast Academy, while the Rams fall to 2-6 and play at Northeast Academy next Tuesday.
— Patrick McCarthy
Camden def. John A. Holmes 25-23, 25-14, 25-11: The Bruins (10-0, 5-0 NCC) defeated the host Aces (4-10, 2-3 NCC) in a league match Tuesday.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden County’s Tessa Forehand and McKayla Knauss had 10 kills each, Carlyn Tanis had seven kills, Peyton Carver had six kills, Kenison Parker had four kills.
Carver and Sydney Tatum had two serve aces each, while Sam Smith and Adisyn Russell had an ace.
Tanis and Parker had two blocks each, while Mackenzie Boose had a block. Carver had 10 digs, Knauss had four digs, Parker and Forehand had three digs each, Tatum, Smith and Kamryn Nash had two digs each.
Carver had 15 assists, while Tatum had 10 assists.
First Flight def. Pasquotank County 25-18, 25-9, 25-16: The Nighthawks (7-4, 5-1 NCC) defeated the host Panthers (2-2, 0-2 NCC) in a league match at Elizabeth City Middle School on Tuesday.
Manteo def. Hertford County 25-10, 25-14, 25-20: Manteo (3-4, 2-3 NCC) defeated the Bears (1-6, 1-4 NCC) in a league match Tuesday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Kelley Cook had 10 kills, Jamie Holton posted nine kills, Makenna Sexton had seven kills, Erika Bailey had four kills and Sophia Harper posted two kills.
Holton had seven serve aces, Kiana Willis and Bella Alexander had two aces each, while Sexton had an ace.
Bailey and Cook had one block each, Grace Albarty posted six digs, Bailey had four digs, Sexton and Holton had three digs each, Cook, Willis and Ivy Cage and two digs each, while Bridgett Berry had a dig.
Alexander had 17 assists, while Willis had 12 assists.
Victory Christian def. New Life Academy: The Eagles (10-1) defeated the Bobcats (1-8) in three sets of a match Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northeastern 8, Currituck 1: The Northeastern High School women’s tennis team defeated Currituck 8 — 1 in a Northeastern Coastal Conference conference match on Tuesday at Currituck County High School in Barco.
Northeastern winners for singles: Zoe Pureza, Jessica Carter, Chloe Redd, Jada Simpson, and Mary Ellen Foreman.
Faith Sarver recorded the only win for Currituck, a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 6 singles.
“The scores aren’t that much different from last Thursday, but I thought we played much better tonight,” commented Currituck coach Vic Ramsey. “We were much more aggressive, and played with a lot more enthusiasm. We’re getting better with every match.” Currituck is now 2-4 in conference play, and 3-5 overall.
Northeastern winners for doubles: Zoe Pureza and Jessica Carter, Chloe Redd and Jada Simpson, and Mary Ellen Foreman and Emma Montero.
NHS’ record is now 10 — 0 overall and 7 — 0 in the conference.
First Flight 7, Hertford County 2: The Nighthawks (3-2, 3-2 NCC) defeated the Bears (0-7, 0-6 NCC) in a conference match Tuesday at Hertford County High School.
BOYS SOCCER
Victory Christian 4, Great Hope Baptist (Va.) 4: The Eagles (4-3-1) earned a tie against Great Hope (1-0-1) Tuesday at Victory Christian.