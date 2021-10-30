BELHAVEN — The fourth time was not the charm for The Albemarle School against the Pungo Christian Lady Raiders.
The Tar Heel Independent Conference rivals met for the fourth time this fall with the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 1A volleyball state championship on the line and PCA prevailed, 3-0, to win its first state title in program history. The Lady Colts had beaten Pungo once at home in the regular season.
Albemarle led early in the first set before PCA (20-3) came back for a 25-16 win, then trailed the entire second set and fell 25-12.
The Lady Colts were down, 17-10, in the final set before rallying to tie at 22. PCA regrouped to take the title with a 25-22 victory.
“We fought hard, but they had a few more weapons,” said coach John Gurganus, whose team finished 15-4 with three of the losses to Pungo. “We had a great year and I’m very proud of them for not giving up and mounting a comeback in the last set. This is a young group and we will be back.”