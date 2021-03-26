The Albemarle School girls’ soccer team defeated Lawrence Academy 2-0 Wednesday at Lawrence Academy.
The result was historic as it was Albemarle School’s first victory as a varsity program.
Albemarle School freshman Lilly Whitesides scored both goals for the Lady Colts. Junior goalkeeper Caroline Blowe had 15 saves during the game.
Sylvia Jennings, Sydney Abeyounis, and Nia Cherry had shots on goal.
Albemarle School began its program in spring 2020, but the season ended prematurely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currituck 9, Camden 0: The Knights (4-0) defeated the Bruins (0-3) in a non-conference match Wednesday at Camden Community Park in Camden.
First Flight 6, Manteo 0: The Nighthawks (3-0) defeated Manteo (0-4) in a non-league game Wednesday at Manteo High School.