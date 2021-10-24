The Albemarle School defeated Lee Christian in the quarterfinal round of the NCISAA State Playoffs 3-0, by the scores of 25-18, 26-24, and 25-13.
The match, played in Elizabeth City Saturday afternoon, was much more competitive than the score would indicate. The points were often very long, and the Falcons were battle tested and confident, having defeated their two previous opponents in the playoffs, Woodlawn and Oakwood, without dropping a single game.
Lee Christian [12-7], and their substantial fan contingent, served notice early that they didn't come all the way from Sanford, N.C. to lose. Almost before they knew it, the Colts found themselves down 8-4 in the opening game. Miranda Parker got the Albemarle fans going with a block winner, and then moments later the junior had two service aces around an Ava Morris kill shot to put Albemarle School [14-3] in front 11-10.
Colts sophomore Sydney Abeyounis scored on a placement which started Albemarle on a five point run that made the score 16-11. The Falcons fired back, and narrowed the score to 17-14 on the strength of spike shots from outside hitter Zoey Hodges. At 19-14, Abeyounis took the service, and recorded three aces in another five point run by the Colts that moved the score to 23-14. Her hard, deep serves were a problem all afternoon for the Falcons. Albemarle maintained their lead, and closed out the first game on two Lee errors.
After two Colt mascots, a pony and a racing shark, charged around the court perimeter, the second set got under way. This game was close throughout, with the lead going back and forth until the score was tied at 14-14. At that point, Falcon middle hitter Elayna McFarland had two block winners at the net to drive a six point run by Lee. Down 14-20, the Colts rallied back. A service error by the Falcons stopped their run, and then Albemarle got back to back spike winners from Emiley Harris, and Parker. Another service ace from Abeyounis got them one point closer. The teams traded points until the Colts forged ties at 22, and again at 24 all. Taking the serve, Parker scored an ace just inside the back line, and then Abeyounis finished the set with a kill at the net.
In command of the match, the Colts finally had an easier road in the third game. They would never trail as a two hand place shot by Morris gave them a 8-4 lead. The Falcons closed to 13-11 when Harris took the ball for Albemarle. The sophomore held service for nine straight points as the Colts built an insurmountable lead, and closed out the contest.
Albemarle School coach John Gurganus was pleased with the way his team handled adversity early in the match. "I told them to not get down with a lost point, to go right on to the next point, stay aggressive, and move on. As the match progressed we handled the ball better, passed better, and our sets improved. Sidney [Abeyounis], and Miranda [Parker], were very strong at the net, and all of our players served well. We gave them very few points on service errors."
Parker led Albemarle School with nine kills, Abeyounis followed with eight kills, Harris had three kills, Morris posted two kills, while Addie Proctor had one kill.
Parker had four service aces, Abeyounis followed with two aces, while Morris, Harris and Madelyn Delosreyes tallied one ace each.
Parker led the team with three total blocks, Morris had 11 digs, Harris and Abeyounis had four digs each, while Delosreyes and Proctor had two digs each.
Delosreyes led the Colts with 12 assists, Madison Mansfield followed with four assists, Proctor posted three assists, while Parker registered one assist in the win.
Albemarle School, the No. 2 seed in the NCISAA Class 1A state playoffs, will host No. 6 seed Cape Fear Academy [17-9] in the semifinal round of the tournament Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Albemarle School.