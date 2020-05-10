It’s official. For the first time in over 25 years, Albemarle School will sponsor football.
Well, sort of.
Albemarle players will be playing 8-man football in 2020. But not under the Albemarle Colts banner.
They will be playing under their rival Lawrence Academy’s brand.
“We are lucky that our name is Lawrence Academy. While we will still be wearing our traditional Green and Gold uniforms, we are planning on separating out the L and the A on as much as we can to give the Albemarle student-athletes ownership in the team,” Lawrence Academy Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Lee Hoffman stated.
“We are excited to offer 8-man football to our students,” Albemarle School Athletic Director Tim Dunn told the Daily Advance.
So how will all of this work?
Albemarle and Lawrence players will split practice time between Elizabeth City and Merry Hill, but home games, jerseys and helmets will be the responsibility of Lawrence.
“This process started a couple of years ago when Lee Hoffman (Athletic Director at Lawrence Academy) approached me about a co-op football team. At that time, our Board of Directors were against it, but we continued conversations and worked on how the logistics would sort out. This spring, we received approval from our Board and have been moving forward ever since,” Dunn continued.
For Hoffman and his Warriors co-op football was a way to keep the football team alive. “It’s a little unorthodox but it helps us, and it gives Albemarle a chance to compete,” Hoffman stated.
“Lawrence has had football since its inception. Last season hurt because, for the first time, we didn’t have enough boys to field a varsity team, so we played just a JV schedule,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman has deep ties to Elizabeth City and to Albemarle School. He is a 1987 graduate of Albemarle and played football for the Colts.
So how does co-op football work in North Carolina? Well co-op sports was first allowed by the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association in 2017 when Hobgood Academy and Northeast Academy came together to form one team.
“When new NCISAA Director Homar Ramirez came in, he started the movement towards co-op to allow smaller schools the opportunity to compete,” Hoffman said.
It worked. In the first two years of the combined Hobgood and Northeast football squad, the team won the state championship.
As for Albemarle, the goal down the road is to welcome 8-man football back to Elizabeth City. But for now, a ten-game regular season schedule awaits.
“For something that we have been talking about for years to finally be happening, I am excited for our athletes, for our school and for our community to have the opportunity to experience Friday Night Football,” Dunn stated.