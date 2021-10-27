The Albemarle School volleyball team advanced to the finals of the NCISAA State Playoffs with a 3-1 victory over No. 6 seed Cape Fear Christian Academy by the scores of 25-11, 22-25, 25-21, and 25-13. The match was contested before a large, enthusiastic crowd at the Colts home gymnasium in Elizabeth City.
The Lady Colts [15-3], the No. 2 seed in the tournament, had to dig down deep to win this one. With the competition tied at one set each, Cape Fear rolled out to a ten point lead in the pivotal third game. The home team chipped away, eventually knotting the score at 20, and then surged ahead to take the third set. Completely reversing the momentum, Albemarle won the fourth game in decisive fashion to close out the match.
Albemarle jumped out early in the first game. Spike winners by Miranda Parker had them in front 7-1, and 13-6. That was followed by a service ace from Madison Mansfield, and another Parker kill shot to put the game well in hand at 15-6. The Colts maintained their advantage and closed out the first set on a service ace by Sidney Abeyounis.
Cape Fear Christian [17-10] settled in in the second game as they seemed to figure out the Albemarle offensive patterns. With the score tied 9-9, the Eagles won six of the next eight points to lead 15-11. Ella John Dupree had two key strike winners at the net to give Cape Fear their biggest lead at 20-14. The Colts closed the lead to one point as Ava Morris had a push shot winner, and Parker a kill. However, the Eagles held on with a block winner by Madeline Brocious, and a tip shot by Abby Hobbs to even the match.
Before the third game, Cape Fear coach Paul Hobbs was building on the confidence his team gained from winning the previous set. “Now you know you can beat them, they can’t win if you don’t give them any points.”
Early on it went exactly that way. The Eagles ran out to a 12-2 lead as the only points for the home team came on two spike winners from Abeyounis. The Colts were not playing well, and having difficulty returning serves. Albemarle coach John Gurganus called time out.
“I told them not to get down on themselves, that there was a lot of volleyball left,” said Gurganus. “We just had to bear down and take it one point at a time. We settled down, and there were a lot of long rallies, extended points, that we won, and eventually we took control. I am so proud of these girls.”
The Colts mounted their comeback. Two kills by Morris got them closer at 14-6. Moments later, Parker took the service for Albemarle and scored three aces around a spike winner from Abeyounis. Down the stretch, Colt setter Madelyn Delosreyes was outstanding. Her passes and sets were crucial to almost every successful point.
With the Cape Fear lead at 20-16, the Colts got a block winner from Abeyounis who then took the serve. A kill by Parker forced an Eagle time out. That did not break the Albemarle momentum as Abeyounis returned from the break with a blistering ace, followed by a Parker spike winner after a long rally. Sophomore Abeyounis then struck two more hard, deep serves that Cape Fear deflected, but could not return successfully. Now rattled, the Eagles committed errors as the Colts completed the comeback and took a 2-1 lead.
Albemarle continued their confident play into the fourth set. The Colts built leads at 11-6, then 18-9. They closed out the match on a block winner by Emiley Harris, followed by a Parker back line spike, and a cross court push shot by Morris.
Albemarle School advances to the NCISAA Class 1A State Championship game and will play Tarheel Independent Conference foe in No. 1 seed Pungo Christian Academy [19-3] Saturday at Pungo Christian Academy.
Game time is 4 p.m.
Abeyounis paced Albemarle School with 13 kills, Parker followed with 10 kills, Harris had nine kills.
Morris posted five kills, while Delosreyes had three kills.
Abeyounis had five service aces, Morris and Parker followed with three aces each, Addie Proctor tallied two aces, while Harris and Delosreyes had one ace each.
Parker posted four total blocks, Abeyounis followed with two blocks, Morris had eight digs, Parker posted five digs.
Harris, Abeyounis and Proctor had three digs each, while Delosreyes posted two digs.
Delosreyes led the Colts with 21 assists, Proctor followed with five assists, Mansfield had two assists, while Abeyounis had one assist in the win.