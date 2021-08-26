COLUMBIA — The Albemarle School boys soccer team defeated Columbia 4-2 in a non-conference match Tuesday at Columbia High School.
Albemarle School senior Donovan Sherlock, junior Ethan Mercer, freshman Ethan Hassell and 8th grader Carter Cauley each scored a goal in the contest.
Senior goalkeeper Cole Langley had 12 stops for the Colts.
The Colts will next play at home on Friday Sept. 3 versus Bethel Assembly Christian Academy.
John A. Holmes at Bear Grass Charter: Holmes High School announced the non-conference match scheduled for Wednesday was canceled by Bear Grass Charter.
VOLLEYBALL
Albemarle School def. New Life Academy 25-15, 25-8, 25-8: Albemarle School won Tuesday’s home non-conference match versus New Life Academy.
The Lady Colts were led by sophomore Sydney Abeyounis with 10 kills and three aces.
Sophomore Madelyn Delosreyes had 11 assists, two aces, a kill, a dig and a block.
Junior Miranda Parker added five kills, two aces, two digs and an assist.
The Lady Colts were also helped by sophomore Emiley Harris’ performance.
She added nine aces, 14 service points, two assists, two kills and a dig.
The Lady Colts travel to Bethel Assembly Christian Academy on Thursday for a non- conference game.
Pasquotank def. Bertie 25-17, 25-12, 25-12: The Panthers (1-0) began their season with a non-conference victory against the Falcons Tuesday at Bertie County High School.
Pasquotank was led by Ashlynn Wiatt who had 12 service aces, Reign Powell had nine, Ellie Bojo had five, Emma Bailey with four and Leah Sawyer with four.
Williamston-Riverside def. John A. Holmes 25-18, 28-26, 25-22: The Aces lost to the host Knights (2-0) in a non-conference match Tuesday at Riverside High School.
Cape Hatteras def. Northeastern 25-16, 25-19, 25-9: The Hurricanes (3-1) defeated the visiting Eagles (0-1) in a non-conference match Tuesday at Cape Hatteras High School in Buxton.
FOOTBALL
John A. Holmes High School announced Wednesday that it was unable to secure an opponent to play Friday, Aug. 27.
The Aces were scheduled to play host to Bertie County on Aug. 27, but the Bertie County football program is in COVID-19 protocol, which led to the game not being played this Friday.
The Aces are scheduled to play their first game of the fall 2021 season Thursday, Sept. 2 at Rocky Mount High School.