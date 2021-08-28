The 2021 high school baseball season saw multiple standout individual and team performances.
Perquimans County headlined the season as it won the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A State Championship in late June.
The state title was the Pirates’ first since the 1963 season.
John A. Holmes earned a berth in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs, while Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School, a co-op baseball team between the two private schools, advanced to the quarterfinal round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 1A baseball state playoffs.
The Summer 2021 Daily Advance All-Area baseball team is made up of players who attend high schools in the Daily Advance’s print coverage area in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties.
Here is more on the All-Area team:
Cole Langley, P, Jr., Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School: Langley, a student at Albemarle School, was selected as the Tarheel Independent Conference Player of the Year, the TIC Tournament Most Valuable Player, TIC All-Conference and TIC All-Tournament team selection and selected to the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 1A All-State team.
Cody Ives, P, Jr., Camden County: According to MaxPreps.com, Ives struck out 28 batters and gave up 15 walks in 18 innings pitched during the season.
Jaden Clark, P, So., Camden County: According to MaxPreps.com, Clark pitched 21 2/3 innings, gave up five earned runs for a 1.62 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 21 walks. Opposing batters had a .160 average against Clark. Clark had a .318 batting average.
Ethan Thomas, C/P, So., Currituck County: Thomas batted .426 with a .621 OBP. Had 17 hits in 14 games including five doubles and three home runs, while drawing 14 walks and five HBP. Scored 24 runs with 19 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Played multiple positions (catcher, pitcher, third base, second base, and outfield) Recorded 50 putouts and two assists with no errors. Thomas was a Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team selection as a catcher.
Brandon Williams, SS, Fr., Currituck County: He batted .370 with a .474 OBP. He had 17 hits in 14 games with two doubles, 10 walks, 18 runs scored, nine RBI, and five stolen bases. Williams played every inning of every game at shortstop. He was a Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team selection as a shortstop.
Noah Simpson, OF, Jr., Currituck County: Simpson was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team as an outfielder. He batted .390 with a .447 OBP. Had 16 hits in 14 games including four doubles and two home runs. Scored 11 runs, 11 RBI, seven stolen bases. Primary outfielder who also contributed on the mound with 15 innings pitched, 16 strikeouts with a 2.33 ERA.
Dylan Sunderlin, OF, Sr., Currituck County: Sunderlin was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team as an outfielder. He batted .345 with a .462 OBP. In 14 games played, he had 10 hits with two doubles, two triples, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored, three stolen bases, six walks, and two HBP. He was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team as an outfielder.
Tanner McNeal, INF/P, Jr., Currituck County: McNeal was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team as an infielder and pitcher. He pitched 21 2/3 innings, 30 strikeouts with a 1.938 ERA. He batted .350 with a .422 OBP in 14 games played. Had 14 hits, two doubles, eight RBI, 11 runs scored, and four stolen bases.
Josh Greene, P/2B, Sr., Currituck County: He was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team as a pitcher. He had 18 1/3 innings pitched with 25 strikeouts and a 1.909 ERA.
He batted .375 with a .500 OBP in 22 plate appearances, six hits with a double, six RBI and six runs scored.
Crile Crisler, OF, Jr., Currituck County: He batted .300 with a .500 OBP, 42 plate appearances with nine hits, two doubles, one triple, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored, 10 BB, two HBP and three stolen bases.
Chris Morris, 3B, Sr., John A. Holmes: According to MaxPreps.com, Morris posted a .438 batting average with 21 hits, 23 RBI, five doubles, three triples and two home runs. He added 13 stolen bases in 13 attempts.
Davis Halstead, CF, Jr., John A. Holmes: According to MaxPreps.com, Halstead posted a .442 batting average with 19 hits, 18 RBI, seven doubles, two triples and a home run. He added 15 stolen bases in 15 attempts.
Jake Tynch, P, Sr., John A. Holmes: According to MaxPreps.com, Tynch pitched 38 innings and had a 1.11 ERA with 41 strikeouts, 20 walks and had an opponent batting average of .159.
Hank Downum, P, So., John A. Holmes: According to MaxPreps.com, Downum had a 1.46 ERA in 24 innings pitched. He posted 36 strikeouts and 14 walks and had an opponent batting average of .170. At the plate, he had a .211 batting average with eight RBI and three doubles.
Carter Stevenson, 1B, Fr., Northeastern: Stevenson was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team at his position. He had a .529 batting average with five doubles, led Northeastern in hits, second in the conference in hits, average and RBI. He had 18 hits, 12 runs and 13 RBI with a .579 OBP. Defensively, he committed one error during the season and was the team MVP.
Eric Jones, CF, Jr., Northeastern: Jones was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference first team at his position. He had a .407 batting average with 15 stolen bases, 15 runs scored, a .579 OBP. Northeastern head coach Jonathan Watts noted Jones was great defensively all season.
Jordan Winslow, P/SS, So., Northeastern: Winslow was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team as a pitcher. He registered a 2.84 ERA, had three wins, 21 strikeouts and had two no-hitters. Winslow held opposing batters to a .206 average.
Cayden Dudley, OF/SS/3B, Fr., Northeastern: Dudley was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference second team as an outfielder. He had a .276 batting average, a .252 OBP. He played shortstop and third base and committed one error during the season.
Josh Wise, 3B, So., Pasquotank County: Wise was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team at his position. According to MaxPreps.com, Wise had a .375 batting average with 12 hitts, seven RBI and two doubles. He stole five stolen bases, pitched a team-best 24 2/3 innings with 36 strikeouts, 15 walks and a 3.69 ERA.
Ethan Overton, OF, Fr., Pasquotank County: Overton was selected to the Northeastern Coastal Conference All-Conference team at his position. According to MaxPreps.com, he had a .300 batting average with three doubles, four stolen bases.
Tanner Thach, P/1B, Jr., Perquimans County: Area Player of the Year.
Macon Winslow, C, Jr., Perquimans County: Winslow was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and named the Albemarle Athletic Conference Co-Conference Player of the Year. He competed in the State Games of North Carolina High School baseball tournament for Region 1. During the season, Winslow had a .379 batting average, 22 hits, seven doubles, a triple, six home runs, 32 RBI, 26 runs scored, five strikeouts and 16 walks. As a catcher, Winslow did not allow a stolen base during the season.
Jett Winslow, 3B/C/OF, Jr., Perquimans County: Winslow was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team and competed in the State Games of North Carolina High School baseball tournament for Region 1. He had a .452 batting average with 28 hits, nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 17 singles. He had 18 RBI, 26 runs scored, nine walks and only three strikeouts. Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson noted Winslow played a solid third base all year long. Around mid way through the year, Winslow was hitting over .600.
Landon Gregory, 1B/P, Sr., Perquimans County: Gregory was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team. During the season, Gregory had a .222 batting average with 20 hits, 10 singles, eight doubles, two home runs and 31 RBI. As a pitcher, he pitched 25 innings, had a 2.80 ERA, 20 strikeouts and 18 walks. He appeared in 10 games, started in four and had a 2-0 record with a save.
Jackson Russell, 2B/OF, Jr., Perquimans County: Russell was selected to the Albemarle Athletic Conference All-Conference team. He had a .371 batting average with 23 hits, 22 singles, a home run 17 RBI and 15 runs scored.
Colby Brown, SS, Jr., Perquimans County: Brown had a .418 batting average with 23 hits, 18 singles, four doubles, a home run, 13 RBI, 19 runs scored and seven walks. He added 15 stolen bases.
Dylan Cox, CF/P, Sr., Perquimans County: Cox had a .372 batting average with 16 hits, 11 singles, three doubles, two triples, 13 RBI, 19 runs scored and eight walks. On the mound, Cox pitched 12 1/3 innings with a 1-0 record in eight appearances. He gave up 11 hits, four earned runs, five walks, registered 21 strikeouts and a 2.27 ERA.