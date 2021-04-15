The 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference and the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association announced awards for boys soccer athletes for the winter 2021 season.
The Albemarle Athletic Conference named Camden County’s Ryan Barry, Noah Kelly, Spencer Middleton, Wyatt Schratwieser, Max Hosfield and Shane Chappell all-conference performers.
John A. Holmes’ Jonathan Bermudez, Jonathan Salinas, Axel Preciado, Logan Wagner and Jacob Colon were named all-conference performers.
Perquimans County’s Dylan Cox, Colin Tibbs, Cameron Gilbert and Dakota Mayo were named all-conference performers.
Manteo’s Noah Goetsch, Andrew Hayman, Yeifer Perez, Oscar Rivera, Justin Ortega and Trent Hayman earned all-conference honors.
Gates County’s Charles Ross and Coy Blackbum secured all-conference honors.
Manteo’s Goetsch was named conference player of the year, while John A. Holmes head coach Thomas Di Martino was named conference coach of the year.
Manteo won the conference championship this winter.
NCSCA
Several area athletes were selected to the NCSCA’s all-region teams.
Camden’s Ryan Barry (senior, center back), Max Hosfeld (senior, center midfield), Noah Kelly (senior, center midfield), and Spencer Middleton (senior, forward), Edenton’s Jonathan Bermudez (senior, center midfield), Axel Preciado (sophomore, forward) and Jonathan Salinas (senior, center defensive midfield) and Perquimans’ Colin Tibbs (freshman, forward) were selected to the NCSCA’s Region 3, Public 1A all-region team.
Manteo’s Noah Goetsch (senior, center midfield), Andrew Hayman (senior, forward), Justin Ortega (junior, center defensive midfield), Yeifer Perez (senior, center back) and Oscar Rivera (sophomore, center defensive midfield) were selected to the Region 3, Public 1A all-region team.
Holmes’ Thomas Di Martino was named the association’s Region 3, Public 1A Coach of the Year.
First Flight’s Tanner Bouker (senior, midfield), Dominic Marino (junior, midfield) and Jean Murillo (senior, defender) were selected to the association’s Region 3, Public 2A all-region team.
First Flight’s Juan Ramirez was named the association’s Region 3, Public 2A co-Coach of the Year with North Johnston’s Brian Ford.