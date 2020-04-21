Several area high school athletes recently committed to play sports at the college level.
Currituck County wrestler Trent Walker signed to join the Mount Olive wrestling program.
Currituck volleyball player Skyler York will join the William Peace women’s volleyball program.
John A. Holmes boys’ basketball player Keimonte Raynor committed to the Pitt Community College men’s basketball program, while teammate Mitjonta Stanley will join the North Carolina Wesleyan men’s basketball program.
For Walker, signing with Mount Olive, an NCAA Division II program, meant a lot.
“I have worked very hard to get to the collegiate level and wrestle and I’ve been pushed by my amazing coaches from football and wrestling to get me to that next level,” Walker said in a message on Monday.
“I liked Mount Olive a lot because of the new program and I wanted to be part of something special there. I could see myself doing great things there.”
Walker, who said he began wrestling in seventh grade at Moyock Middle School, noted that he will most likely wrestle in the 165 pound weight class with the Trojans.
Walker, who plans to study criminal justice at UMO, noted he valued his time at Currituck.
“Currituck has always had solid wrestlers coming through the program,” Walker said. “From my dad and uncle wrestling at the high school [it] meant a lot to go there and accomplish my goals. I was very blessed to have a great coaching staff throughout my four years with the wrestling team.”
Walker capped his senior season at Currituck in February with a fourth place finish at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A Individual State Championship tournament at 160 pounds.
He finished his senior season with a 45-4 overall record, won an NCHSAA Class 2A Individual East Regional Championship at 160 pounds and secured his 100th career win in December.
York was a late bloomer to the sport of volleyball.
She began playing the sport in ninth grade.
At the time, basketball and softball were her sports.
York added that she was talked into playing volleyball.
After overcoming doubt about playing volleyball, York grew to love the sport.
York noted that playing volleyball was one of the best things that has happened to her.
As a middle blocker, York, listed at 6-foot-3, had an impact on the Currituck volleyball team last season.
York helped the Knights win the Northeastern Coastal Conference regular season and tournament championships.
Currituck advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs last fall.
Individually, York had 75 kills, 34 solo blocks, 83 total blocks and a .245 hitting percentage during the 2019 season.
William Peace, an NCAA Division III program, posted a 24-8 overall record during the 2019 season.
As for her commitment to William Peace, York said that it was a dream-come-true to earn the opportunity to play volleyball at the college level.
York added that she liked the location of the campus in Raleigh.
She was able to meet players on the William Peace volleyball team and noted that they were nice.
The prospect of playing in a gym that holds around 300 spectators, facing good competition and a supportive coaching staff were also draws for York to join the program.
“I loved everything about it,” she said.
York was appreciative of her one season with the Knights.
She noted that Currituck volleyball was competitive and appreciated traveling to face tough competition last season.
York was also appreciative of the support from Currituck’s volleyball coaches and athletic director.
Raynor and Stanley both helped the Aces advance to the fourth round of the NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs during the 2019-20 season.
Both were team captains, named Albemarle Athletic Conference all-conference and North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association District 1 all-district performers during the 2019-20 season.
Stanley was named AAC Player of the Year.