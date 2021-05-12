Area schools had athletes compete at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys golf state championship tournaments on Monday.
The Class 2A tournament was held at Pinehurst No. 6, while the Class 1A tournament was held at the Firefox Resort and Golf Club on the Red course.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, each state championship meet was one round instead of the customary two rounds.
In the Class 2A tournament, Currituck County’s Jack Eckerd, a freshman, finished tied for 31st place with seven other golfers at 13-over-par 85.
Hertford County’s Grayson Waterfield, placed tied for 24th place with five other golfers at 11-over-par 83.
West Caldwell’s Lexton Ford won the state championship by shooting 2-under-par 70. He was the only player in the field to shoot under par.
Beddingfield’s Drew O’Neal was second at even-par 72, while Shelby’s Connor Brown was third at 2-over-par 74.
Lake Norman Charter won the team state championship by shooting 23-over-par 311. Midway was second at 37-over-par 235, while Ledford was third with 46-over-par 334.
In the Class 1A tournament, John A. Holmes’ Noah Whitley, a junior, finished tied for 26th place with Lincoln Charter’s Sam Bruce at 12-over-par 84.
Union Academy’s Caleb Surratt won the 1A state championship by shooting 3-under-par 69. Thomas Jefferson’s William Spicer was second at 1-under-par 71, while Elkin’s James Owings and East Surry’s Bradley Davis finished tied for third place at 1-over-par 73.
Community School of Davidson and East Surry both finished their rounds at 29-over-par 317.
That led to a playoff on the first hole. The first hole was a 365-yard, par 4.
Community School of Davidson won the 1A team state championship by shooting 15 to East Surry’s 17 on the playoff hole to secure the championship.
Wiliamston’s Riverside High School finished third at 38-over-par 236.
GIRLS TENNIS
John A. Holmes 9, Manteo 0: The Aces (3-0, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated Manteo (0-3, 0-2 AAC) in a league match Monday at John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes earned wins in singles from No. 1 Sydney Spear 6-0, 6-1 against Sarah Lynn Phillips, No. 2 Bailey Rinehart 6-0, 6-1 against Jordan Holcomb, No. 3 Carson Ray 6-2, 6-0 against Jamie Holcomb, No. 4 Ellie Spear 6-1, 6-0 against Grace Garman, No. 5 Olivia Hare 6-1, 6-1 against Alonah Austin and No. 6 Trinity Copeland 6-0, 6-0 against Nya Pledger.
The Aces earned wins in doubles from No. 1 Sydney Spear and Ellie Spear 8-0 against Jordan Holcomb and Jamie Holcomb, No. 2 Rinehart and Ray 8-1 against Phillips and Garman and No. 3 Hare and Copeland 8-1 against Pledger and Ebony Orgsbon.