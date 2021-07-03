Area athletes competed in State Games of North Carolina High School Baseball and Softball tournaments in recent days.
The State Games softball tournament was held June 22-24 at Duke University in Durham and at Thomas Brooks Park in Cary.
Region 1, which includes counties in northeast North Carolina, was represented by area athletes Anna Rogers (First Flight High School), along with Kenley Stallings and Morgan Baccus (Perquimans County High School).
Perquimans County High School head softball coach Ricky Stallings served as the head coach of the Region 1 team, while John A. Holmes head coach J.P. Pippins was an assistant coach for the Region 1 team.
Perquimans’ Missy Stallings was an assistant coach for Region 1.
Region 1 also included student athletes from SouthWest Edgecombe, Williamston’s Riverside, Nash Central, Oakwood, Faith Christian, Halifax Academy, Falls Lake Academy and Roanoke Rapids high schools.
The State Games baseball tournament was held June 28 to July 2 at Boshamer Stadium at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and Historic Durham Athletic Park in Durham.
Region 1, which includes northeast North Carolina counties, was represented by area athletes Davis Halstead (Edenton’s John A. Holmes High School), Greer Farr, Noah Smeltzer and Porter Braddy (First Flight High School), along with Macon Winslow, Tanner Thach and Jett Winslow (Perquimans County High School).
Athletes from SouthWest Edgecombe, Wilson Fike, North Pitt, J.H. Rose, Rocky Mount Academy, Northern Nash, South Central and Wilson Hunt high schools also made up the Region 1 team.
Perquimans County head baseball coach Justin Roberson and Currituck County head baseball coach Justin Hill served as assistant coaches on the Region 1 team.