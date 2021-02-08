CARY — Camden County, Currituck County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, First Flight, Manteo, Northeastern, Pasquotank County and Perquimans County sent athletes to compete at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A East Regional championship meet Saturday at Triangle Aquatic Center.
The meet events were competed in yards instead of meters.
Currituck’s Andrew Sarnowski placed second overall in the boys’ 100 breaststroke (one minute, 07.08 seconds) to earn a medal and finished fifth overall in the boys’ 200 individual medley (2:17.05).
His time in the 100 breaststroke secured Sarnowski’s spot at the NCHSAA 1A/2A State Championship meet.
The championship meet will be held Friday, Feb. 12 in Cary.
Sarnowski, a junior, was a member of the Currituck boys’ 400 freestyle relay team of Gabriel Hanke, Caleb Noerr, and Andrew Greenwell that placed sixth in the event (4:01.43) and the Currituck 200 medley relay team of Hanke, Landen Wiggins and Nolan Waugh that placed fifth in the event (2:04.00).
Camden’s Paige Strecker placed fourth in the girls’ 50 freestyle (26.55) and fourth in the girls’ 100 backstroke (1:08.03).
She was also a member of the Camden girls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Bianca Cornier, Caroline Oneal and Mackenzie Boose that placed sixth in the event (4:44.31) and the girls’ 200 medley relay team of Boose, Oneal and Bella Bohler that placed sixth in the event (2:31.54).
Perquimans’ Joliegh Connor placed sixth in the girls’ 200 individual medley (2:35.57) and 11th in the girls’ 100 freestyle (1:04.11).
Currituck’s Callie Basnett placed seventh in the girls’ 100 butterfly (1:26.13), while teammate Marley Renner finished 11th in the event (1:35.64).
Currituck’s Annabelle O’Donnell placed 11th in the girls’ 500 freestyle (6:59.55), Hanke placed eighth in the boys’ 100 butterfly (1:04.52), the Currituck girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Samantha Phillips, Emma Waugh, Renner and Basnett placed ninth (2:10.79), the Currituck boys’ 200 freestyle relay of Wiggins, Nolan Waugh, Dylan Seamster and Noerr placed ninth (1:54.74), the Currituck girls’ 400 freestyle relay of Phillips, Emma Waugh, O’Donnell and Alexis Martine placed seventh (4:54.28).
The Camden boys’ 200 medley relay team of Bob Miller, Brady Bryant, Christian Carrion Jr., and Jackson Nobles placed eighth (2:23.04).
Cornier placed sixth in the girls’ 100 butterfly (1:17.29) and 10th in the girls’ 200 freestyle (2:27.17).
Miller placed 11th in the boys’ 100 freestyle (1:00.04), the Camden girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Boose, Oneal, Bohler and Cornier placed seventh in the event (2:06.71).
The Camden boys’ 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams of Carrion, Nobles, Bryant and Miller placed 11th (2:03.23) and 10th (4:50.50) respectively in their events.
The Pasquotank girls’ 200 medley relay, 200 yard freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams of Holley Weiss, Aalysah McClease, Mallory Weiss and Jaila Manuel placed eighth (2:35.33), 11th (2:15.66) and ninth (5:19.25) in their respective events.
Mallory Weiss placed ninth in the girls’ 100 butterfly (1:30.22), while McClease placed sixth in the girls’ 100 breaststroke (1:26.74).
The Pasquotank boys’ 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams of Chandler Walton, Lucas Norman, Jalen Haist and Ethan Hunt placed seventh (2:17.32) and eighth (4:31.52) in their respective events.
The Pasquotank boys’ 200 freestyle relay team of Hunt, Norman, Walton and Ronald Rhodes placed 10th in the event (1:56.68).
The Edenton boys’ 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay teams of Brayden Johnson, Camp Morris, Jonathan Bass and Patrick Cranford placed ninth (2:23.61) and (4:44.92) in both events.
The Edenton girls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Carolyn Ayers, Alex Ciseneros, Jasmine Johnson and Alyssa Goodwin finished 10th (5:34.40) in the event.
Northeastern’s Wyatt Johnson placed seventh in the boys’ 50 freestyle (23.85) and 10th in the 100 backstroke (1:09.96).
Manteo’s Sophie Benkusky placed second in the girls’ 500 freestyle (5:24.68) and third in the 100 freestyle (54.03) to earn medals.
Manteo’s Gwyn Benkusky placed second in the girls’ 100 breaststroke (1:17.08).
The First Flight girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Bella Cooper, Hadley Hedges, Maura Trivette and Briana Wilson placed third in the event.
The First Flight girls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Trivette, Hedges, Kira Walters and Laney Dexter placed third in the event (4:19.93).
The First Flight boys’ 200 freestyle relay team of Tyler Anderson, Tucker Crook, Ben Tonnesen and Brodie Nash placed third in the event (1:38.70).
In the women’s team competition, Carrboro won the regional championship with 155 points, Voyager Academy was second with 74 points, Croatan was third with 53 points, First Flight was fourth with 52 points and Manteo was fifth with 41.
Camden placed seventh in the 18-team field with 29 points, Currituck was 14th with six points, Pasquotank was 15th with five points and Perquimans was tied for 16th with Dixon with three points.
In the men’s team competition, Carrboro won the regional championship with 142 points, Croatan was second with 101 points, Nash Central was third with 57 points, First Flight was fourth in the 17-team field with 50 points.
Currituck placed seventh with 27 points, Manteo was 10th with nine points, Pasquotank was 12th with six points, Camden placed tied for 13th place with Reidsville, Goldsboro and Northeastern with two points.