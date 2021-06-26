Area athletes are set to compete during North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Championship competitions Saturday.
The Class 2A Outdoor Track and Field State Championship meet will be held in Greensboro at North Carolina A&T State University, while the Class 2A Individual Wrestling State Championship tournaments will be hosted by Wheatmore High School in Trinity.
The Class 1A individual wrestling state championship tournament will be held at Glenn High School in Kernersville.
In the Class 2A track and field competition, Pasquotank County will be represented by Trinity Brooks in the girls 100 meter event.
Currituck County will be represented by Ashley Lindsey (girls shot put and discus events), Lucas Bailey (boys long jump event), the girls 4x800 meter relay team of Ashley Reinke, Hailee Reinke, Serenity Doran and Jasmine Gorney, the boys 4x800 meter relay team of Michael Sweeney, Riley Lenz, Gavin Jessup and Bryson Green, Savannah Merritt (girls 100 meter hurdles event), Hailee Reinke (girls 800 and 1,600 meter events), Jessup (boys 1,600 meters event) and the girls 4x400 meter relay team of Ashley Reinke, Erilyn Scaff, Gorney and Doran.
Northeastern will be represented at the meet by Junior Payton-Kimble (boys discus event), Jessica Jenkins (girls high jump event), Jordan Jones (boys high jump event), Shamar Sutton (boys long jump event), Azaria Gallop (girls 100 meters event), the boys 4x200 meter relay team of Jones, Jalen Melson, Juan Riddick and Sutton and the girls 4x100 meter relay team of MyAsiah Hoffler, Ashanti Sutton, Jenkins and Gallop.
First Flight will be represented by Tatum Dermatas (girls 1,600 meters event), the girls 4x800 meter relay team of Maggie NcNinch, Mya Salch, Maddy Wagner and Dermatas, the boys 4x800 meter relay team of Warner Campbell, Devon Coughlin, Max Bowlin and Henry Stecher, Lydia Sillies (girls high jump event), Bowlin (boys 1,600 meter event), Coughlin (boys 1,600 meter event), Wagner (girls 800 meter event), Campbell (boys 800 meter event), Stecher (boys 800 meter event), Lucy Stecher (girls 3,200 meter event) and the girls 4x400 meter relay team of McNinch, Salch, Wagner and Madison Pugh.
Hertford County will be represented by Ashton Lassiter (boys high jump event), Montez Bishop (boys 110 meter hurdles event) and Brian Eley (boys 110 meter hurdles event).
Athletes who place in the top four of their respective events are expected to receive medals.
WRESTLING
In the Class 2A individual state championship tournaments, Currituck County will be represented by Jacob Bennett (113), Ethan Binckley (152), Marshall Cooper (106), Samuel Hodge (126), Jeffery Klugh (285), Matthew Lieberman (132), Noah Walker (138) and Brooke Zak (120).
First Flight is set to be represented by Blake Austin (120), Milosz Gargol (182), Jacob Kresicki (113), Reagan Riddick (106), Trevor Schweitzer (195) and Gage Tomlin (170).
In the Class 1A tournament, Manteo will be represented by Thalia Aquirre Gomez (106), Logan Davis (182) and Emmanuel Tadeo Perez (138).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all tournaments will be single elimination and no consolation rounds will be contested.