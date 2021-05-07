Several area athletes are set to participate in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys tennis East regional tournaments today.
The Class 2A tournament will be held at Greene Central High School in Snow Hill, while the Class 1A tournament will be held at Riverbirch Tennis Center in Greenville.
In the Class 2A tournament, the Northeastern Coastal Conference will be represented by Currituck County, First Flight and Northeastern high schools.
Currituck County’s Tyler Sunderlin and Noah Cutler will participate in the regional doubles tournament.
Northeastern’s doubles teams of Alex Kockler and Simeon Hurdle along with Michael Carter and Wilson Wysor will compete in the tournament.
Carter and Wysor were the conference individual tournament champions this spring.
In the regional singles tournament, Northeastern’s James Hornthal, James Woerner and Christopher Young-Stone will compete.
Woerner was the NCC individual tournament champion in singles this season.
In the Class 1A tournament, John A. Holmes and Manteo will represent the Albemarle Athletic Conference.
In the regional singles tournament, the Aces will be represented by Robert Chapman, while Manteo’s Colson Walker will play in the tournament.
Edenton’s Trent Spear and Camp Morris will represent the team in the regional doubles tournament.
Manteo’s Grayson Lewis and Caleb Maher compete in the regional double tournament.
GIRLS SOCCER
Manteo 3, Granville Central 0: Manteo (10-4), the No. 5 seed in the East region, defeated No. 4 seed Granville Central (9-3) in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs Wednesday at Granville Central.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Cici Lowe, Hannah Hogan and Amy Rios Tovar each scored a goal in the win.
Manteo will play at No. 1 seed East Carteret (7-7-1) in the third round.
GIRLS TENNIS
John A. Holmes 6, Riverside 3: The Aces (1-0) began their season with a win against the Knights (1-1) Wednesday at Riverside High School in Williamston.
According to MaxPreps.com, Holmes secured wins in singles from No. 1 Sydney Spear 8-2 against Khusboo Patel, No. 3 Carson Ray 8-2 against Sydney Sparrow and No. 4 Ellie Spear 8-1 against Meredith Eure.
Riverside earned wins in singles from No. 2 Divya Chawla 9-7 against Bailey Rinehart, No. 5 Esther Lee 8-8(7-5) against Trinity Copeland and No. 6 Breanne Guidry 8-6 against Molly Harvill.
The Aces swept all three doubles matches with wins from No. 1 Sydney Spear and Rinehart 8-6 against Patel and Chawla, No. 2 Ray and Ellie Spear 8-6 against Sparrow and Lee and No. 3 Copeland and Liza Bond 8-3 against Haven Howard and Caroline Gibbes.