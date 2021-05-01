Area boys golfers are scheduled to participate in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association East Regional tournaments on Monday.
The Class 2A tournament is scheduled to be held at Wedgewood Public Golf Course in Wilson beginning at 9 a.m., while the 1A tournament is scheduled to be held at Lakewood Country Club in Salemburg. Tee time for the 1A tournament is 10 a.m.
According to the NCHSAA, Currituck County’s Jack Eckerd and Tyler Sunderlin are scheduled to compete in the 2A tournament.
First Flight, the champions of the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference will send a team of Ross Sullivan, Hunter Braithwaite, Nick Bernard, Key Lige and Blake Austin.
Hertford County’s Grayson Waterfield will also compete in the 2A tournament.
GIRLS GOLF
First Flight’s Katherine Schuster is set to compete in the NCHSAA 1A/2A East Regional tournament at Lane Tree Golf Club in Goldsboro. The tournament begins Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Schuster, a senior, is the three time NCHSAA 1A/2A state champion and is signed to join the Clemson University women’s golf program.
ALBEMARLE SCHOOL
The Albemarle School girls softball team, and the Lawrence/ Albemarle co-op baseball team competed in the TIC conference tournament this week.
The Lady Colts came into the tournament as the third seed. On Monday, Albemarle School won 20-0 versus Terra Ceia Christian School. Tuesday’s game, versus the 2nd seed, Lawrence Academy was an amazing 12 inning contest.
The Lady Colts pulled it off, 7-5, to reach the championship game.
No. 1 seed, Pungo Christian Academy won the tournament with an 11-0 win.
Several Lady Colts were recognized for their play this season. Sophomore Maci Higgins and freshman Madelyn Delosreyes were selected to the TIC all-conference team.
Seventh grader Makinzie Stokley, eighth grader Addie Proctor, sophomores Miranda Parker, Andi White and Maci Higgins were named to the TIC all-tournament team.
Albemarle School head coach, Gennis Edwards was also named as the TIC Softball coach of the Year.
The Lawrence/ Albemarle baseball team came in as the second seed playing third seed Pungo Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Lawrence/ Albemarle won 13-3 in six innings to move on to the TIC Championship game against Ridgecroft School.
Lawrence/Albemarle won the game, 7-2 , to be named TIC baseball champions.
Several baseball players were also recognized for their play this season. Lawrence Academy’s Tayloe Powell was named to the TIC all-conference team.
Albemarle School’s Cole Langley was named TIC Player of the Year and the TIC tournament most valuable player. Lawrence’s Drew Pippins, Taylor Powell, Matt Arvis, and Jaxon Harrell were named to the TIC all-tournament team.
Head coach Jerry Ford was also named as a co-Coach of the year for Baseball.
The Albemarle School softball team and the Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School co-op baseball team will continue their seasons in the NCISAA state tournament next week.
SOFTBALL
Camden 9, Perquimans 1: The Bruins (9-0, 6-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Pirates (8-3, 5-2 AAC) in a league match Thursday at the Camden softball field.
With the win, Camden clinched the conference championship and an automatic berth to the NCHSAA 1A softball state tournament.
According to MaxPreps.com, Camden’s Peyton Carver hit two triples and had three RBIs, Carlyn Tanis went 4-for-4 with two runs scored, two doubles and three RBIs.
Carleigh Simmons went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Morgen Brewton had a RBI, Sydney Tatum had a hit, while Kamryn Nash had two hits in the win.
Brewton, a sophomore, pitched a complete game by going seven innings, gave up five hits, one earned runs, a walk and registered five strikeouts.
Currituck 13, First Flight 3: The Knights (10-3, 8-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated the Nighthawks (8-4, 6-2 NCC) in a league game Thursday at Currituck County High School.
With the win, the Knights clinched the outright conference championship and a berth to the NCHSAA 2A softball state tournament.
GIRLS SOCCER
Camden 2, Perquimans 0: The Bruins (1-9-2, 1-5 Albemarle Athletic Conference) defeated the Pirates (4-8, 1-5 AAC) in a conference match Thursday at Camden Community Park in Camden.
BASEBALL
First Flight 10, Camden 0: The Nighthawks (1-0) opened their season with a win against the Bruins (0-1) in a non-conference game Thursday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.