The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (NCBCA) released the all-district teams for the 2021 high school basketball seasons Tuesday.
NCBCA member high school schools in northeast North Carolina comprise District 1.
In men’s basketball, First Flight’s Isaac Dobie (sophomore) was named to the District 1 first team.
He was joined by Williamston’s Riverside High School’s Avion Pinner (junior) and Nashaun White (senior), Hertford County’s Daylan Askew (senior) and New Bern’s William Brimmer (sophomore).
Pinner was named the NCBCA District 1 Men’s Player of the Year.
District 1’s second team consists of Camden County’s Andre Barnett (junior), Gates’ Isaiah Walton (senior), Riverside’s Javion Griffin (senior), Perquimans County’s Amarion Hunter (junior) and Southside’s Hundley Stallings (senior).
Hertford County’s Keondre Rodgers (junior), Pamlico County’s Michael Pool (senior), Currituck County’s Carmillo Burton (junior), South Creek’s Keltorious Moore (sophomore) and Southside’s Kendjay Coffield (junior) were named to the District 1 third team.
Riverside head boys’ basketball coach Bobby Williams was named District 1 Men’s Coach of the Year.
In women’s basketball, John A. Holmes junior Le’Asia Stanley was named to the District 1 first team.
Stanley was was joined on the first team by Southside’s Ka’Nyah O’Neil (sophomore), Pamlico County’s Mirachell Maher (senior), Williamston-Riverside’s Keshiyas Rhodes (freshman) and Hertford County’s Desiree Askew (junior).
O’Neil was named the NCBCA District 1 Women’s Player of the Year.
Gates County’s Cailyn Nowell (senior) and Jaliyah Riddick (senior), Riverside’s Janejah Perry (senior), First Flight’s Elizabeth Clagett (junior) and Hertford County’s Kanae Edwards (freshman) were selected to the District 1 second team.
Edenton’s Jamillian Johnson (senior), Perquimans’ Jada Modlin (junior) and Asha Elliott (senior), First Flight’s Emma Richards (junior) and Pamlico’s Anari Barron (senior) were selected to the District 1 third team.
Pinetown’s Northside High School girls’ basketball coach Michelle Leathers was named District 1 Women’s Coach of the Year.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Camden 4, Perquimans 2: The Camden County High School boys’ soccer team defeated Perquimans County Monday evening at Camden Community Park in Camden.
Camden (4-4-1, 3-2-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference) held a 2-0 lead at halftime against Perquimans (2-7, 1-5 AAC) in the conference match.
Perquimans scored a goal to trim the deficit to 2-1 in the second half.
Minutes after the second half hydration break, the Bruins responded with a goal to extend their lead to 3-1.
Camden’s Xavier Neal, Noah Kelly and Spencer Middleton each had a goal with an assist, Wyatt Schratwieser scored a goal, while goalkeeper Hunter Hopson made four saves on six shots on goal for the win.
The Pirates were paced by Cameron Gilbert who had one goal and one assist, Colin Tibbs scored a goal, while goalkeeper Dakota Mayo assisted on a goal.
Perquimans coach Michael Castle noted Monday’s game was a similar style game to the one played on Friday between the two teams in Hertford.
The coach added Perquimans played better overall on Monday and acknowledged the rarity of having a goalkeeper assist on a goal.
Perquimans is scheduled to host John A. Holmes today.
Manteo 1, John A. Holmes 1: The Aces (4-3-3, 3-1-2 AAC) played to a tie against conference leading Manteo (7-0-2, 6-0-1 AAC) Monday at the Northern Chowan Community Center in Tyner.
The result helped Manteo clinch the Albemarle Athletic conference championship.
Northeastern 2, Hertford County 1: The Eagles (7-2, 4-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) defeated Hertford County in a league match Monday in Ahoskie.
Northeastern is scheduled to host Pasquotank for its home regular season finale today.