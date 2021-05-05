Area athletes competed during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association East regional boys golf tournaments Monday.
In the Class 1A tournament at Lakewood Country Club in Salemburg, John A. Holmes’ Noah Whitley placed second overall.
Whitley, a junior, shot 10-over par 82 during the round. His second place finish secured Whitley a spot in the NCHSAA 1A state championship tournament at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club on Monday, May 10.
Davis Wynn of Williamston’s Riverside High School won the individual regional championship by shooting 3-under-par 79.
Tarboro’s Layton Dupree placed third overall with a 13-over-par 85.
North Duplin’s Matthew Coltren (90) and Pinetown’s Northside senior Caleb Alligood (90) qualified to compete at the 1A state championship tournament.
Riverside won the team regional championship by shooting 59-over-par 347, Lejeune was second with 153-over-par 441, while Princeton was third with 163-over-par 451.
Riverside and Lejeune will compete in the state championship tournament next week.
In the Class 2A tournament at Wedgewood Public Golf Course in Wilson, Hertford County’s Grayson Waterfield, a senior, placed fifth overall with a round of 6-over-par 78.
Currituck’s Jack Eckerd, a freshman, shot 7-over-par 79 to finish in a four-way tie for sixth with James Kenan’s Clay Pridgen, Dixon’s Jacob Rose and Midway’s Caden Hodges.
Waterfield, Pridgen, Rose and Eckerd were designated as the top four individual qualifiers not attached to a team and qualified to the NCHSAA Class 2A state championship tournament Monday, May 10 at Pinehurst No. 6.
Wilson’s Beddingfield sophomore Nate O’Neal won the regional championship with a 8-under-par 64.
Midway’s Logan Atkins placed second overall with a 1-under-par 71.
Currituck’s Tyler Sunderlin placed 24th overall at 18-over-par 90.
First Flight’s Ross Sullivan was tied for 30th at 26-over-par 98, Hunter Braithwaite was tied for 32nd at 27-over-par 99, Nick Bernard was tied for 28th at 24-over-par 96, Key Lige was 35th at 32-over-par 104 and Blake Austin was 27th at 22-over-par 94.
Beddingfield won the team regional championship with a team result of 20-over-par 308, Midway was second with 31-over-par 319.
Both teams will compete at the 2A state championship tournament next week.
Croatan was third, Washington was fourth, while First Flight placed fifth in the team standings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Manteo 4, Hobbton 0: Manteo (9-4) the No. 5 seed in the Class 1A East regional, defeated the No. 12 seed Hobbton (5-2-2) in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A state tournament Monday at Manteo High School in Manteo.
According to MaxPreps.com, Manteo’s Cici Lowe scored three goals, teammate Keylin Zavala scored a goal and goalkeeper Montanta Miller made eight saves for the win.
Manteo advances to the second round and travels to No. 4 seed Granville Central (9-2) for the second round match.
Franklin Academy 7, John A. Holmes 1: The No. 3 seed Patriots (9-0) defeated the No. 14 seed Aces (11-3) in the first round of the 1A state playoffs in the East region Monday at Franklin Academy in Wake Forest.
According to MaxPreps.com, Franklin Academy’s Bree Lascano, Shae Wells and Megan Hughes each had a goal with an assist, Grayson Kelly, Samya Lange and Kelli Henderson each scored a goal, Samantha Sherer posted two assists, while Alaina Pertz and Lindsey Diehl each had an assist.
Patriots goalkeeper Abigail Bruce made two saves in the win.
Holmes’ Bailey Rinehart scored a goal, while Sydney Spear had an assist. Edenton goalkeeper Amanda Turner made 16 saves on 23 shots on goal.
Dixon 2, First Flight 1: The No. 3 seed in the East region Nighthawks (10-1) lost to the No. 14 seed Bulldogs (9-2-2) in overtime in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state tournament Monday at First Flight High School in Kill Devil Hills.
According to MaxPreps.com, First Flight’s Lauren Montgomery scored a goal with the assist by Hadley Hedges.
First Flight goalkeeper Chloe Wienert made one save on three shots on goal.
Dixon’s Kelsey Rochelle scored two goals, while Novalene Mercer had an assist.
Dixon senior goalkeeper Morgan Radamacher made 10 saves on 11 shots on goal to secure the win.
Dixon advances to the second round.
SOFTBALL
South Granville 2, First Flight 0: South Granville (11-0), the No. 2 seed in the East region, defeated No. 15 seed First Flight (7-5) in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs Monday at South Granville High School in Creedmoor.
South Granville will host No. 10 seed Morehead in the second round.