The boys of spring are ready to take the field as the baseball season is set to begin for area public schools this week.
The spring 2020 season was cut short because of the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in March 2020.
Most area teams played a handful of games before the 2020 season was suspended in mid-March then canceled in late April.
In response to the ongoing pandemic, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association shortened the 2021 baseball regular season.
Teams are limited to 14 regular season games this spring.
The NCHSAA baseball playoffs will be reduced. In a regular year, 64 teams in each classification earn berths to the playoffs.
This spring, 32 teams will qualify for the playoffs in each classification with 16 going to each region (East and West).
All teams in the Daily Advance coverage area (Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties) that qualify for the playoffs will be in the East region.
The regular season ends June 11 and the first round of the playoffs starts June 15.
The regional championships are scheduled to be held June 22 with the state championship series set for June 25-26.
Currituck County will be one of several teams aiming to claim the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference championship this season.
In the 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference, Camden County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Gates County, Manteo and Perquimans County will vie for the league title.
Conference champions earn automatic berths to the playoffs.
Albemarle School did not field a varsity team this spring, but some of its varsity players are members of the Lawrence Academy varsity baseball team this spring.
New Life Academy has played a varsity season.
Here is more on area baseball:
CURRITUCK
Coach: Justin Hill
Last season’s record: 2-1 overall, 0-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: Currituck returns five starters from the 2020 season that ended early because of the pandemic.
Dylan Sunderlin (senior, outfield), Spencer Simpson (senior, outfield), Josh Greene (senior, pitcher and second base), Tanner McNeal (junior, pitcher and infield), Ethan Thomas (sophomore, pitcher and catcher), Braden Williams (freshman, shortstop), Will Brumsey (freshman, pitcher and third base), AJ Bartolotta (junior, first base), Noah Simpson (junior, outfield) and Bobby Little (senior, outfield and designated hitter) are expected to be starters this spring.
Jamie Martine (junior, first base and designated hitter), Crile Crisler (junior, pitcher and outfield), Blayze Moore (junior, utility), Logan Faulkner (senior, second base) and Caleb Dennis (freshman, pitcher and catcher) are expected to contribute this spring.
Hill noted with five pitchers from the 2019 and 2020 teams on college rosters, the Knights will look for a lot of new faces to get the job done this season on the mound.
The coach added Currituck isn’t built to be dominant in any particular phase of the game this year, but collectively, the Knights have been working hard and expect to compete at a high level this season.
Currituck is scheduled to begin play Tuesday with a home non-conference game against Manteo.
PERQUIMANS
Coaches: Justin Roberson (head coach), Richard Thach (assistant coach), Jeff Winslow (assistant coach), Dan Gregory (assistant coach), Mason Votava (assistant coach)
Last season’s record: 5-0 overall, 0-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: Perquimans has a number of players who will earn playing time this spring.
Landon Gregory (senior, pitcher and infield) will likely play at first base and be in the lineup as a designated hitter.
Avery Biggs (senior, pitcher, infield and outfield), will earn playing time at multiple positions this spring.
Dylan Cox (senior, pitcher and outfield), will contribute in both areas. Eli Gregory (junior, infield), will play most of the time at second base.
Tanner Thach is a junior that will pitch, and play first base for the Pirates this season.
Tanner Thach is verbally committed to the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW) baseball program.
Jakob Meads (junior, pitcher infield and outfield), will pitch and play shortstop this spring.
Ty Nixon, a junior, will play in the outfield this season.
Colby Brown, a junior, infield and outfield, will contribute in both areas defensively this season.
Jackson Russell, a junior infield and outfield, is expected to play in both areas in the field. Mason Byrum, a junior, will play in the outfield and at catcher this season.
Trent Byrum, a junior, will play in the outfield and is listed as a pitcher.
Jett Winslow, a junior, will play outfield, first and third base. He is also listed as a catcher.
Isaiah Davis, a junior, will pitch and play the outfield this spring.
Trenton Sawyer, a sophomore, is in his first season as a member of the program as a pitcher, infielder and outfielder.
Stetson Proctor, a sophomore, will play at first base this season.
Macon Winslow, a sophomore, is a catcher who is verbally committed to the Duke University baseball program.
Bryson Sawyer, is a freshman who will man infield and outfield positions.
Collin Roberts is a freshman outfielder.
Coach Roberson noted that all players on the team will play a role this season.
He added the returning players only played five games in 2020 before the season ended. Roberson noted the program will greatly miss the 2020 senior class.
“The guys we have are excited about taking the field again,” Roberson said.
During the preseason, the Pirates had to adjust without some players who were competing for the high school’s football and boys basketball teams.
Roberson noted the Pirates have tried to create a tough schedule with the 14 games the NCHSAA has allowed teams to play.
“We hope to challenge our team early,” Roberson said. “We are talented but we will have to come together as a team in order to be successful. We are grateful for the opportunity to play again and we can’t wait to play our first game.”
The Pirates are scheduled to begin their season Tuesday at home against 2A program Hertford County.
Perquimans, a Class 1A program, is scheduled to play Class 3A programs Wilson Hunt (April 30), and at J.H. Rose (May 7) along with 2A program Bertie County (May 4) in non-conference games.
The Pirates will stream all home baseball games on the NFHS Network at www.NFHSnetwork.com.
The NFHS Network requires a paid subscription and is available as an app on Android (Google Play) and Apple (Apple Store) mobile phones.
The app is also available to use on smart televisions.
JOHN A. HOLMES
Coach: Bob Jordan
Last season’s record: 4-0 overall, 0-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Aces return four starters from the spring 2020 season.
Aaron Jones (senior, second base), Davis Halstead (junior, centerfield and pitcher), Chris Morris (senior, third base and pitcher), Gabriel Stulick (senior, shortstop and pitcher), Hank Downum (sophomore, outfield, first base and pitcher), Caleb Bunch (senior, first base and pitcher), Jake Tynch (senior, outfield and pitcher), Garrett Stulick (senior, catcher), Bryce Stevens (senior, shortstop and pitcher), Matt Winborne (junior, first base and outfield), Jacob Colon (senior, outfield), Alex Bergiven (junior, outfield) and Landen Hoggard (junior, outfield) are expected to contribute as a starter this season.
Jeb Bass (junior, outfield), Hunt Tynch (junior, catcher), Colson Williams (junior, second base and pitcher) and Standre Parks (junior, outfield) will help the team this spring.
Coach Jordan noted Edenton’s 2021 team is one that has worked very hard and has paid its dues.
“We have 8 seniors on this version of Aces Baseball. We have some guys that have been through some intense moments and have others who need some experience to reach their potential,” Jordan said. “We are hopeful that we can come together as a team and be able to compete at a high level. The key to our season is going to be whether each player can be responsible enough to continue to work to improve. Last season took a toll in the fact that many of our players were not able to get the valuable experience of being involved in meaningful games and we do not have that experience to draw on. We are going to have to generate and develop the toughness and determination to compete at a level necessary to reach our goals. We need to continue to approach our season day by day and put in the necessary work to continue to develop as a team.”
The coach credited the players for their determination to preserve through the disappointments, distractions and changes they had to navigate over the past year.
“These players have shown the ability to persevere and continue to believe in striving for excellence,” Jordan noted. “I think win, lose or draw, these young men deserve praise for the way they have approached this most difficult year.”
CAMDEN
Coach: Hunter Lowe
Last season’s record: 3-2, 0-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Bruins will have to replace the production of a number of seniors from last season’s team that began the campaign with promise, but the season was cut short because of the pandemic.
Cody Ives, a junior pitcher, is one of the top returning players for Camden.
According to MaxPreps.com, last season as a sophomore, Ives made two appearances, pitched 11 innings, posted a 1.91 ERA, registered 25 strikeouts and six walks.
Roster: Ty Burgess (junior), Kody Jopp (senior), Dasani Parker (senior), Charlie Pippen (junior), Cole Lewin (senior), Robbie Beckner (freshman), Jacori Sutton (sophomore), Tyler Black (junior), Cody Ives (junior), Devin Bell (junior), Jaden Clark (sophomore) and Anthony Masterson (junior).