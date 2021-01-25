Currituck County, First Flight, Northeastern and Pasquotank County high schools competed in the Northeastern Coastal Conference swimming championship meet Saturday at Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City.
First Flight won the boys’ and girls’ team competitions.
In the girls’ meet, First Flight scored 103 points.
Currituck was second with 58 points, Pasquotank was third with 23 points, while Northeastern was fourth with seven points.
In the boys’ meet, the Nighthawks scored 106 points, Currituck was second with 65 points.
Pasquotank finished third with 27 points, while Northeastern was fourth with seven points.
Northeastern’s Wyatt Johnson, a junior, finished second in the boys’ 50 freestyle with a time of 26.85 seconds and placed third in the boys’ 100 meter freestyle (1:08.03).
Johnson was recognized as the NCC Boys’ Swimmer of the Year.
First Flight’s Briana Wilson won the girls’ 200 meter freestyle event (2:26.97), the girls’ 400 meter freestyle (5:07.34) and was a member of the Nighthawks’ 400 meter freestyle and 200 meter medley relay teams that won their respective events.
Wilson, a senior, was named the NCC Girls’ Swimmer of the Year.
Currituck’s Susan Buzzard was named the NCC Girls’ Swimming Coach of the Year, while Christina Weiss, who was the coach of the Pasquotank and Northeastern swimming teams, was named the NCC Boys’ Swimming Coach of the Year.
In the girls’ competition, First Flight’s 200 medley relay team of Wilson, Isabella Cooper, Hadley Hedges and Kira Walters won the event (2:30.25).
First Flight’s Hadley Hedges won the girls’ 200 meter individual medley (3:07.19) and the girls’ 100 meter breaststroke (1:36.00), Cooper won the girls’ 50 freestyle (31.75) and the girls’ 100 backstroke (1:20.23), Walters won the girls’ 100 meter butterfly (1:21.15), Maura Trivette won the girls’ 100 freestyle (1:06.22).
The First Flight girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Hedges, Cooper, Trivette and Terressa Dexter won the event (2:10.77), while its 400 freestyle relay of Walters, Trivette, Dexter and Wilson won the event (4:54.84).
In the boys’ competition, the First Flight boys’ 200 meter medley relay team of Wallace Piland, Tyler Anderson, Logan Thiessen and Christian Miller won the event (2:16.25).
First Flight’s Tucker Crook won the boys’ 200 meter freestyle (2:24.23), Anderson won the boys’ 200 IM (2:39.49), Brodie Nash won the boys’ 50 meter freestyle (26.70) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.48), Thiessen won the boys’ 100 meter butterfly (1:12.50), Jack Brown won the boys’ 200 meter freestyle (5:26.73), Piland won the boys’ 100 backstroke (1:22.91).
The First Flight boys’ 200 freestyle relay team of Anderson, Benjamin Tonnesen, Crook and Nash won the event (1:55.54), while the First Flight boys’ 400 meter relay team of Brown, Crook, Miller and Nash won the event (4:18.45).
Currituck’s Andrew Sarnowski won the boys’ 100 meter breaststroke (1:18.11), placed second in the boys’ 200 IM and was a member of the Knights’ 400 meter relay team of Gabriel Hanke, Caleb Noerr and Andrew Greenwell that placed second in the event and the boys’ 200 medley relay team of Landen Wiggins, Hanke and Nolan Waugh that finished second in the event.
Currituck’s Nolan Waugh finished third in the boys’ 50 freestyle and third in the boys’ 100 breaststroke, Hanke placed second in the boys’ 100 butterfly and second in the boys’ 400 freestyle, Wiggins was third in the boys’ 100 backstroke.
The Currituck boys’ 200 freestyle relay team of Noerr, Waugh, Dylan Seamster and Wiggins placed second in the event.
Seamster placed third in the boys’ 200 freestyle.
Currituck’s Samantha Phillips finished second in the girls 50 freestyle, while teammate Emma Waugh was third in the event.
Phillips also finished second in the 100 freestyle, while Emma Waugh placed third in the event.
The Knights’ Callie Basnett was second in the girls’ 100 butterfly, while teammate Marley Renner was third.
Basnett placed third in the girls’ 200 IM while Alexis Martine was third in the girls’ 200 freestyle.
Annabelle O’Donnell placed third in the girls’ 400 meter freestyle.
The Currituck girls’ 200 freestyle relay of Emma Waugh, Renner, Basnett and Phillips placed second in the event.
Pasquotank’s Holley Weiss finished third in the girls’ 100 backstroke, Aalysah McClease placed second in the girls’ 100 breaststroke.
The Pasquotank girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Holley Weiss, Jaila Manuel, Mallory Weiss and McClease placed third in the event. The same group placed second in the girls’ 200 medley relay.
The Pasquotank boys’ 400 meter freestyle relay team of Ethan Hunt, Lucas Norman, Jalen Haist and Chandler Walton placed third in the event.
The Pasquotank boys’ 200 meter freestyle relay team of Matthew Harrell, Jonovan Manuel, Ronald Rhodes and Ethan Hunt placed third in the event, while the Pasquotank boys’ 200 medley relay team of Walton, Norman, Haist and Hunt placed third in the event.
Northeastern’s Hannah Meads placed fifth in the girls’ 50 freestyle, while teammate Kennedy Lister was sixth.
Lister placed fifth in the girls’ 100 freestyle, while teammate Gabby Johnson was sixth in the event.
The Northeastern girls’ 200 freestyle relay team of Gabby Johnson, Lister, Meads and Lelani Phillips finished fourth in the event.