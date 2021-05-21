John A. Holmes, Bertie County, Pasquotank County and Hertford County competed in an outdoor track and field meet Wednesday.
Pasquotank earned wins from John Burgess (boys 200 meters and triple jump), its boys 4x100 meter relay and 4x200 meter relay teams and Trinity Brooks (girls long jump).
Holmes earned wins from Samantha Layton (girls 1,600 meters), Sarai Leigh (100 meter hurdles and triple jump).
GIRLS TENNIS
Currituck 6, Northeastern 3: Currituck swept the doubles to overcome a strong challenge from Northeastern and claim a 6-3 NCC victory. Marley Renner and McKenna Sweeney won the clinching point, defeating Ellie Hornthal and Zoe Pureza, 8-3, at No. 1 doubles. Caroline Boughn and Madeline Dupre won 8-0 at No. 3 doubles. Karrigan Belangia and LillyAnn Nekervis closed out the scoring in a tiebreaker at No. 2 doubles, edging Chloe Redd and Jessica Carter, 9-8 (7-5). In singles, Renner, Boughn, and Dupre won singles matches for Currituck, while Redd, Pureza, and Carter won for Northeastern. “This was a tough match against a good team, and we were fortunate to come away with the victory,” commented Currituck coach Vic Ramsey. “We’ll have to be at the top of our game when we play them in two weeks.” Currituck (3-0 NCC, 4-1 overall) travels to Greene Central on Monday, and will host Bertie County on Tuesday.
CHEERLEADING
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host its invitational Saturday at Southern Alamance High School in Graham.
Currituck County (small varsity non-tumble D2, 2:36 p.m.) and Northeastern (varsity non-tumble game day D2, 11:30 a.m.) are scheduled to compete at the invitational.