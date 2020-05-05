It was not the ending area teams and athletes envisioned when the spring sports season began in March.
Many teams and athletes had hopes of winning conference, regional and state championships in May.
The COVID-19 pandemic derailed those hopes.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association and the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association canceled their spring sports seasons on April 24 because of the pandemic.
All schools in the Daily Advance’s coverage area either have plans or have recognized their senior sports athletes.
Since the spring season was paused, Camden County High School athletic director Mark Harnly has posted on social media daily profiles on Camden senior athletes in baseball, softball, girls’ soccer and boys’ and girls’ track and field.
Camden began a “Friday Night Lights” ceremony at the school baseball and football fields on Friday night, May 1.
The lights at the fields were turned on at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) for 20 minutes to honor the class of 2020.
The scoreboard at the field was turned on with the number 20 posted under the home score and the visitor score sections of the scoreboard.
Also posted on the scoreboard in the time section was 20:20.
The ceremony at the high school is set to take place each Friday at the same time until further notice.
Currituck announced that it will honor its class of 2020 along with its spring senior athletes this Friday at the high school.
Senior students along with their parents are asked to to meet at the Currituck YMCA in their vehicle by 8 p.m.
The group of cars will be led from the YMCA to the high school at 8:15 p.m. by a Currituck County Sheriff’s deputy.
The caravan will then enter the high school campus at around 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) and drive through the campus and pass each athletic complex for 20 minutes.
The school requests those in the caravan to remain in their vehicle.
John A. Holmes athletic director Wes Mattera noted that the school plans to have a virtual senior night for its athletes.
Northeastern athletic director Duncan Moore noted that senior athletes will receive their varsity letter.
Athletic directors at Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Albemarle School acknowledged there are in the process of finalizing plans to honor their senior spring sports athletes.
Camden County, Currituck County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Northeastern, Pasquotank County and Perquimans County high schools are members of the NCHSAA.
All six public schools sponsor sports this spring.
The NCHSAA sponsors baseball, softball, boys’ golf, boys’ tennis, girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ track and field and lacrosse in the spring.
Albemarle School, a private school, is a member of the NCISAA and fielded baseball, softball and girls’ soccer teams this spring.