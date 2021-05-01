The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the state playoff brackets for girls soccer and softball on Saturday.
All area teams are designated to the East region. Conference champions earned spots in the state playoffs.
In the girls soccer playoffs in Class 2A, First Flight (10-0), the champions of the Northeastern Coastal Conference, secured the No. 3 seed in the region and hosts No. 14 seed Dixon in a first round game.
Dixon (8-2-2) placed third in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference this season.
In the Class 1A tournament, Manteo (8-4), the champions of the Albemarle Athletic Conference, was given the No. 5 seed in the bracket and hosts No. 12 seed Hobbton in a first round match.
Hobbton (5-1-2) placed second in the Carolina Conference this season.
John A. Holmes (11-2) finished second in the AAC and was given the No. 14 seed.
The Aces will travel from Edenton to Wake Forest to play No. 3 seed Franklin Academy.
Franklin Academy (8-0) was the champions of the North Central Conference this spring.
In the softball playoffs in Class 2A, Currituck County (10-3), the champions of the Northeastern Coastal Conference, secured the No. 1 seed in the region and hosts No. 16 seed East Bladen (7-6) in a first round game.
East Bladen placed third in the 1A/2A Three Rivers Conference this season.
First Flight (8-4) secured a spot in the playoffs as an at-large and was given the No. 15 seed.
The Nighthawks, who placed second in the NCC, travel to South Granville High School to play the No. 2 seed Vikings in a first round game.
South Granville (10-0) was the champion of the Northern Carolina Conference this season.
In the 1A softball tournament, Camden County (9-0), the champions of the Albemarle Athletic Conference, was given the No. 5 seed and hosts No. 12 seed East Carteret (11-3) in a first round game.
The Mariners placed second in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference this spring.
Perquimans County (9-3) earned a berth in the playoffs as an at-large as the No. 16 seed. The Pirates, who placed second in the AAC, travel to Pinetown to play No. 1 seed Northside in a first round game.
The Panthers (13-1) were the champions of the Coastal Plain Conference.