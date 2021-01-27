The high school boys’ soccer season is expected to begin this week.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association delayed the start of the boys’ soccer season from mid-August 2020 to late January 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
The NCHSAA set the maximum number of regular-season matches at 14 this winter.
Teams in the Daily Advance coverage area will have to battle for fewer state playoff spots this winter due to reduced brackets by the NCHSAA in response to the pandemic.
Here is more on area soccer:
CAMDEN
Coaches: Preston Kuno (head coach), Elee Penwell (assistant coach)
Last season’s record: 12-6-3 overall, 6-2 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Bruins return six starters from last season’s team that won two state playoffs games en route to the third round of the 2019 NCHSAA Class 1A state playoffs in the East Region.
Ryan Barry (senior, defense), Jacori Sutton (sophomore, defense), Max Hosfeld (senior, midfield), Noah Kelly (senior midfield), Spencer Middleton (senior, midfield) and Shane Chappell (senior, midfield) all were starters for the Bruins during the 2019 campaign and are expected to be in the starting 11 this season.
Hunter Hopson (junior, goalkeeper), Wyatt Schratwieser (senior, defense), Luke Barlow (senior, defense), Xavier Neal (sophomore, striker), Blayne Copeland (sophomore, striker), Tanner O’Neal (sophomore, defense), Caleb Wright (sophomore, defense), Graham Burgess (sophomore, goalkeeper) and Avery Gray (sophomore, midfielder/striker) are expected to earn playing time this season.
Freshmen Logan Parsells (midfield/striker), Max Son (defense) and Noah Warren (defense) are expected to also earn playing time this season.
Kuno noted the strength of his team is having seven seniors.
PERQUIMANS
Coach: Michael Castle
Last season’s record: 5-12 overall, 2-6 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Pirates return eight starters from last season’s team.
During the fall 2019 campaign, forward Dylan Cox led the Pirates with 13 goals.
He returns for his senior season this winter.
Joining Cox in the starting 11 from last season are senior midfielder Cameron Gilbert — team captain who scored five goals with two assists in 2019 — junior midfielders Gabreal Tripp and William Lawrence, sophomore sweeper Hunter Phthisic, sophomore defenders Landon Castle and Dayne Colson along with senior defender Avery Biggs.
In 2019, Tripp scored a goal, while Lawrence scored three goals with four assists.
Colin Tibbs, a freshman midfielder, is one of the top newcomers on the team and is one in a group of freshmen that includes Jacob Nixon (defender) and Dakota Mayo (goalkeeper) who are expected to start and contribute this season.
Coach Castle noted he is looking for his team to build upon the progress it made last season.
In 2018, Perquimans did not experience a victory. The coach added the winter 2021 Pirates are a fairly young team with only four seniors.
The coach added the team has been helped by a good core of young players who have advanced from the middle school program.
For coach Castle, he wants Perquimans to be a more competitive team from the start of the season.
NORTHEASTERN
Coach: Zebulon Walser
Last season’s record: 11-8-1 overall, 4-4 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: The Eagles return nine starters from last season’s team that earned a playoff berth in the 2019 NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs.
Christian Wolfen (junior, goalkeeper), Alex Kockler (senior, center back), Jeremy Winslow (junior center back and right back), Julio Bravo-Guzman (sophomore, left back and center midfield), Michael Carter (senior, center midfielder and defender), Rigoberto Molina (junior, center midfield), Simeon Hurdle (senior, forward and midfield), Gavyn Bright (sophomore, left wing) and Jonas Giffen (junior, right wing, center midfielder and defender) are those who started for the Eagles last season and are expected to start this season.
Walser, who previously served as Northeastern’s assistant coach for three seasons, takes over the program this winter.
Hurdle is set to be the team captain this season and Walser noted Hurdle is a key player in the offensive production for the Eagles.
Hurdle has posted 48 goals and 16 assists the past two seasons and averaged 1.8 goals with 0.7 assists last season.
Wolfen is set to be the goalkeeper for NHS for the third consecutive season. He has 251 career saves and has three career shutouts.
Kockler is also a returning captain. Walser noted Kockler is a leader holding the defense together and has a high game IQ and composure in difficult situations.
Walser noted Winslow is an integral part of the NHS backline and is vocal leader.
Although Bravo-Guzman is expected to miss some games early in the season, the NHS coach noted Bravo-Guzman showed high promise during his freshman season.
Carter is also a returning captain who the NHS coach noted has a high game IQ and is a leader on and off the pitch.
Walser added Carter, if needed, could play all 11 positions on the field and is the team’s most well-rounded player.
Carter has nine goals with six assists in his Northeastern career.
Molina is a two-year starter who the coach noted has made an impact since his freshman season.
Molina is considered a work horse and is capable of playing any position for the Eagles.
Molina had 18 assists and 13 goals as a sophomore.
Bright really impressed the NHS coaching staff as a freshman and is considered one of the quickest players on the pitch. The Eagles plan to use his speed down the field to help them offensively.
Giffen is a two-year starter for the team and had played in multiple positions on the field for the program.
Walser noted Giffen has steadily improved each and every game.
James Hornthal (freshman, right back and center back), Wilson Wysor (junior, center midfield) and Brandon Value (senior, forward, defender and goalkeeper) are also expected to earn playing time this season.
Walser noted the Northeastern program has been building for this season for the past three years.
The coach noted a strength of the team is the team’s maturity and multiple upper class players on the roster.
Walser noted the key to success this season is to remain healthy and adjust to a lack of preseason training.
The limited training is due to the current pandemic.
The coach expressed appreciation to the Elizabeth-City Pasquotank Public Schools district along with the NCHSAA for allowing for a season to be played.
CURRITUCK
Coaches: Lori Davis (head coach), Trey Calloway (assistant coach)
Last season’s record: 11-5-4 overall, 6-2 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: Currituck is set to return five starters from last season’s team that advanced to the second round of the 2019 NCHSAA Class 2A state playoffs in the East Region.
Jersahi Carillo and Gabe Taylor will have the opportunity to be strikers for the Knights.
The midfield will likely be controlled by Noah Cutler, Connor Stodden, Max Laput, Brad White and Eddie Innes.
Coach Davis noted all were previous starters for the Knights.
Abram Solis, Andrew Noser and Austin Tudor are also available to play outside midfield, while Logan Faulkner and Westin Stratton are likely central defenders this season.
Goalkeepers Cole Hampton and Rodrigo Rivera-Sanchez will also earn playing time this season.
Davis noted the team will have numbers to help them adapt to playing with masks.
Davis added she felt confident in her younger players’ ability to play at the varsity level.
The coach added that the Knights will have the ability to rotate players to address potential fatigue and related issues.
PASQUOTANK
Coach: Craig Haist
Last season’s record: 6-8-2 overall, 1-7 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: The Panthers return seven starters from the 2019 team.
Matthew Harrell (senior, goalkeeper), Chandler Walton (junior, midfield), Ethan Hunt (junior, center back), Hunter Winslow (sophomore, striker), Jalen Haist (senior, striker and forward), William Rowe (senior, midfield and defender) and Wyatt Rhodes (senior full back) all started last season and are expected to be in the starting 11 this winter.
Freshmen Eli Mitchell (midfield, forward), Arturo Quintero (defender), Devin Hess (midfielder), Ryan Underwood (defender and midfielder) and Michel Harrell (defender and midfielder) are expected to contribute and be in the starting lineup.