The spring 2021 girls tennis season is underway. This week, most public schools in the area are gearing up to begin conference play.
Currituck County, Northeastern and First Flight will battle to win the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference, while John A. Holmes, Gates and Manteo are expected to be the top teams in the 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association postponed the women’s tennis season from the fall to the spring.
The season began April 26.
Many schools delayed the start to their seasons because of athletes playing either softball or girls soccer at the same time.
Because of the pandemic, the NCHSAA will not sponsor dual team playoff tournaments for all four classifications this spring.
This was the same case for the boys tennis season this athletic year.
Athletes will compete in the NCHSAA Individual regional tournaments this season.
The regular season ends June 11 with regionals held June 18-19.
The NCHSAA Individual state championship tournaments will be held June 25-26.
Here is more on area girls tennis teams:
CURRITUCK
Coach: Vic Ramsey
Last season’s record: 7-8 overall, 5-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: Currituck returns five starters from the fall 2019 season.
Marley Renner, a senior, is the Knights’ No. 1 in singles. Renner was a regional qualifier in singles in 2019.
McKenna Sweeney, also a senior, is the Knights’ No. 2 in singles. She split time at No. 1 singles during the fall 2019 season.
Karringan Belangia, a senior, will play singles at No. 3-5 this season. Last season she played at No. 3 singles.
Lilly Nekervis, a senior, will play singles at No. 3 or No. 4. In 2019, she played at No. 5 and was a regional qualifier in doubles.
Sophomore Caroline Boughn will compete this season in singles at No. 4 and No. 5. Boughn played at No. 6 singles in 2019.
Madeline Dupre, a senior, is a second-year player who won the conference exhibition tournament last year.
She will compete in No. 6 or No. 7 singles.
Isabelle Nekervis, a sophomore, will compete in singles in No. 6 or No. 7 this season. Last year, she shared time at No. 6 singles.
McKenzie Hundley, a freshman is a promising beginner on the team. Kampell Belangia, also a freshman, is a good athlete who plays on the varsity softball team.
Ramsey noted Currituck brings back a veteran team which should compete for the conference championship, and features several players who could advance to the regional tournament.
Ramsey added Currituck is deep, with seven players fully capable of playing at the varsity level.
“With five seniors graduating, we’ll also be focused on developing our younger players and building next year’s team,” Ramsey noted.
Before Tuesday’s scheduled match, Currituck has a 1-1 overall record this season.
JOHN A. HOLMES
Coach: Nelson Spear
Last season’s record: 11-5, 5-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Aces return five starters from the fall 2019 campaign.
Sydney Spear, a junior, Carson Ray, a sophomore, Bailey Rinehart, a sophomore, Olivia Hare, a junior, Trinity Copeland, a junior, and Ellie Spear, a freshman are expected to compete in singles this spring.
Sydney Spear had a 20-3 record in singles and 8-7 record in doubles last season, Ray had a 12-4 singles record and a 12-7 record in doubles in 2019.
Sydney Spear was the 2019 Albemarle Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
In 2019 Ray posted a 12-4 overall record in singles with a 12-7 record in doubles, while Rinehart had a 11-5, record in singles and a 12-7 record in doubles in 2019.
Ray and Rinehart won the conference doubles championship in 2019.
Hare had a 10-4 record in singles and a 7-8 record in doubles in 2019, while Copeland had a 6-2 record in singles and a 9-6 record in doubles in 2019.
Ellie Spear is a first-year player for the Aces.
Liza Bond, a freshman, Molly Harvill, a freshman, and Hannah Hoffman, a junior, are all first-year players on the team and are expected to help the team this season.
Coach Spear noted he has extremely high expectations for the team and individual success.
The coach added that by returning five experienced starters and freshmen ready to contribute are important.
Coach Spear, who is in his first season leading the program, noted staying healthy and minimal disruption due to COVID-19 will be important for the team.
Coach Spear noted the team has dedicated the season to the memory of Allen Hornthal, who passed away on March 6 at age 80.
Hornthal was the former girls tennis coach at John A. Holmes for years. He stepped down as coach of the Aces following the 2013 season.
The Aces have a 3-0 overall record and a 1-0 record in the conference this season.
NORTHEASTERN
Coach: Pat Thornton
Last season’s record: 9-7 overall, 6-3 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: The Eagles return three starters from the fall 2019 season.
Ellie Hornthal, a senior, will be Northeastern’s No. 1 in singles. In 2019, Hornthal had an 11-4 overall record.
Chloe Redd, a junior, will be the Eagles No. 2 singles player. In 2019, Redd had a 14-1 overall record in singles.
Zoe Pureza, a junior, had an 8-3 overall record in singles in 2019.
Jessica Carter (freshman, No. 4 singles), Mary Ellen Foreman (sophomore, top 6 in singles) and Emma Montero (junior, top 6 in singles) will round out the lineup for the Eagles.
Macie Braymiller, a sophomore, Gabby Johnson, a freshman, Abby Furst, a senior, and Abby Midgett, a senior, will have the chance to help the team this season.
Thornton noted Furst and Midgett are newcomers to the sport and are learning the game.
The NHS coach noted the strengths of the team will be leadership in the top three of the lineup along with the great potential from Carter. Thornton noted Carter is a very solid player.
The Eagles will work to establish consistency in the other half of its lineup.
NHS is scheduled to begin its season today at Currituck.