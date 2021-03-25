The spring 2021 girls’ soccer season is underway for area teams.
Last spring, the soccer season was initially suspended in mid-March then canceled in late April because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
A year later, teams are on the field with safety protocols in place for players, coaches, officials and fans from slowing the spread of the virus.
Camden County, Currituck County, Edenton’s John A. Holmes, Northeastern, Pasquotank County and Perquimans County high schools have all fielded teams this spring.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association shortened the season to 14 matches this season. Only two games per week may be played.
The state playoffs will also be smaller as each classifications will have 32-teams in each bracket with 16 teams from the East and 16 teams from the West region will qualify for the playoffs.
Conference champions will receive an automatic berth into the playoffs, while remaining teams will earn playoff berths as an at-large based on the best in-conference winning percentage.
Conferences with seven to eight teams participating in league play will have two automatic berths to the playoffs, while conferences with nine or more teams participating in the season will earn three automatic berths into the playoffs.
The first round of the NCHSAA state playoffs are scheduled to begin May 3. Regional championships are slated for May 11 and state championship games are set for May 15.
Early in the season, Currituck, Holmes and Perquimans are off to strong starts.
Here is more on area girls’ soccer:
CAMDEN
Coach: Chuck Leslie
Last season’s record: 2-0-1 overall, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: After three games in 2020, the Bruins’ season ended due to the virus. Camden graduated seven seniors from the 2020 team.
This spring, coach Leslie noted Camden will be led by seniors Elaina Greene and Kylie Maxson.
Leslie noted as team captains, Greene and Maxson bring the most knowledge and skills to the team and openly share their experiences with the team. Greene and Maxson will be expected to play multiple positions this season; striker, center midfield, and occasionally stopper.
The coach added Camden has multiple juniors on the roster, with Bella Bohler, Mackenzie Boose, Summer Schaefer, and Abby Broyles bringing the most experience.
Alena Braddy, Jazmine Paxton, McKayla Knauss, and Paige Stecker will contribute this season.
Camden returns four starters from last season’s team.
For coach Leslie, this season is about growing in the knowledge of the game, positional playing, and development of individual skills.
The coach added this will help Camden next season as it transitions into the 2A conference.
The NCHSAA completed realignment earlier this month. Starting in August, Camden will move from Class 1A to Class 2A and compete in a Class 2A/3A conference with Currituck (3A), Holmes, First Flight (3A), Manteo, Northeastern and Pasquotank.
As for this season, Camden will battle with Holmes, Manteo and Perquimans in the Class 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference.
Before Wednesday’s scheduled match against Currituck, Camden is off to a 0-2 start to the season and begins conference play Monday, March 29 with a home match against John A. Holmes at Camden Community Park.
CURRITUCK
Coaches: Madison Phillips (head coach), Robin Kane (assistant coach)
Last season’s record: 1-0-1 overall, 0-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: The Knights return four starters from last season’s team.
Olivia Cason (junior, midfield), Jasmine Gorney (junior, midfield), Madison Hibbs (senior, defender) and Samantha Phillips (senior, wing) started last season and are in the starting lineup this spring.
Joining them are Emma Assaid (junior, defender), Emily Brown (junior, defender), Lisa Phillips (freshman, striker), Payton Daniel (junior midfield), Madison Schwatka (sophomore, defender), Reagan Daniel (junior, midfield), Mackenzie Meekins (freshman, midfield), Grace Walls (freshman, goalkeeper), Brooke Zak (freshman, defender), Hailey Drane (sophomore, midfield), Emma Marshall (sophomore, midfield), Annabelle O’Donnell (sophomore, defender) and Savannah Merritt (freshman, wing).
Coach Phillips noted as a result of graduations, families relocating, and other factors, only nine players from last year’s roster returned this season.
The coach added with a total of 17 players on the roster, coach Phillips noted this was the smallest roster the program has had in the 10 seasons he has been involved with the program.
Coach Phillips added Currituck has five freshmen players and four sophomores. The sophomores were able to play in two matches last season before the season was suspended because of the pandemic.
Currituck has over half of its roster playing their first season as varsity players this spring.
The coach praised his team’s positive attitude during preseason training and was confident that as the season progressed, the team will continue to develop as a team and find success on the field.
Before Wednesday’s away non-conference match against Camden, Currituck has a 3-0 record and is scheduled to begin 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference play against Northeastern on March 31.
The Knights will battle First Flight, Northeastern and Pasquotank in the NCC this spring.
JOHN A. HOLMES
Coach: Robert Turner
Last season’s record: 0-2-1 overall, 0-1 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Aces are off to a 3-0 start to the spring 2021 season with two non-league wins against Northeastern and a win against Pasquotank County.
Bailey Rinehart (sophomore, midfield and forward) leads the Aces with eight goals and has three assists.
Ellie Spear (freshman, midfield and forward) is second on the team with four goals, Carson Ray (sophomore, midfield and defender) has two goals and three assists this season.
Hannah Hoffman (junior, fullback and midfield) has a goal with an assist, while Sarah Goodman (sophomore, striker), Shamiya Leary (sophomore, forward and midfield) and Amaris Oliver (freshman, fullback and midfield) have each scored a goal this season.
Amanda Turner (junior, goalkeeper and fullback) has started in goal in all three games this season for the Aces and has registered 14 saves and three shutout wins.
Lindsey Carroll (freshman, striker), Da’Niyah Bunch (junior, fullback and goalkeeper), Sydney Spear (junior, midfield, striker and goalkeeper), Liza Bond (freshman, forward and fullback), Trinity Copeland (junior, defender and striker) and Alyssa Goodwin (senior, fullback) have played this season.
NORTHEASTERN
Coach: Elizabeth Sundberg
Last season’s record: 1-1-2 overall, 0-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: Before Wednesday’s scheduled non-conference home match against Cape Hatteras, the Eagles have two non-league losses this spring to John A. Holmes.
Roster: Chloe Redd (junior, midfield, defender and goalkeeper), Oosha Gibbs (sophomore, defender and midfield), Gracie Wooten (sophomore, forward and midfield), Mary Ellen Foreman (sophomore, forward and midfield), Ellie Hornthal (senior, midfield and defender), Zoe Pureza (junior, midfield and forward), Emma Montero (junior, midfield), Abigail Furst (senior, defender, goalkeeper and midfield), Sakari Harper (junior, forward and midfield), Hannah Meads (sophomore, midfield and defender), Sydney Miller (senior, goalkeeper and defender), Kassidy Malo (senior, defender), Shiann Lambert (sophomore, defender and midfield), Anna Myers (sophomore, midfield and forward), Kennedy Lister (junior, defender, goalkeeper and midfield), Abigail Midgette (senior, forward and midfield), Juliana Fairweather (senior, defender and midfield) and Alicia Ornelas (junior, defender).
PASQUOTANK
Coaches: Craig Haist (head coach), Mark Bucci (assistant coach)
Last season’s record: 1-2-1 overall, 0-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: Sophie Clarkson (senior, midfield) is one of the top returning goal scorers from last season. She scored two goals in Pasquotank’s match against Perquimans on March 15.
The Panthers have begun their season with a 0-3 record.
Pasquotank begins NCC play Monday at Hertford County.
Roster: Holley Weiss (sophomore, goalkeeper), Makenzie Shurr (junior, midfield and defender), Erika Quintero (junior, midfield), Madeline Stephans (senior, striker), Nancy Diaz (junior, midfield), Abigail Oaks (senior, halfback), Alani Ibarra (sophomore, midfield), Emily Stokely (sophomore, halfback, fullback), Sarah Pureza (senior, midfield), Antziri Hernandez (senior, midfield), Shelby Blynn (sophomore, midfield), Kailey Shurr (freshman, midfield and defender) and Suleima Hernandez (senior, midfield).
PERQUIMANS
Coaches: Jan Tripp (head coach), Lisa DeCastillia (assistant coach)
Last season’s record: 1-2-1 overall, 0-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: The Pirates have begun the spring 2021 season with a 2-0 overall record with wins against Pasquotank. Perquimans begins league play Monday at Manteo.
In its third season sponsoring a varsity girls’ soccer team, Perquimans has 19 players listed on its roster.
Roster: Mary Woodard, MaKaylah Whitley, Natalie Corprew, Asha Elliott, Lainey Chappell, Ashlynn Ward, Emma Swayne, Kaitlyn Ward, Meredith DeCastillia, Ellie Jackson, Madison Nixon, Heaven Tripp, Carissa Baker, Zoe Sawyer, Summer Christian, J’Tia Watson, Ellie Ward, Daven Brabble and G’Nasia Moore.