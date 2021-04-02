The boys tennis season is underway for area schools.
Currituck County, Northeastern and Edenton’s John A. Holmes have teams competing this spring.
The spring 2020 boys tennis season ended prematurely in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All three programs had delayed starts to their 2021 seasons because of athletes playing different sports.
The tennis season began March 15.
At the time, the boys soccer state playoffs also began, while football started Feb. 26.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association limited the number of dual team matches for schools for the 2021 campaign to 14 matches and two matches per week.
First Flight will be the team to beat for Currituck and Northeastern in the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference in the dual team competition, while Manteo and Holmes will vie for the dual team conference championship in the 1A Albemarle Athletic Conference.
Gates County, a member of the AAC, will not have a team this spring.
According to the NCHSAA, the regular season ends April 30.
The NCHSAA Individual regionals are scheduled to be held May 7-8 and individual state championship tournaments are scheduled to be held May 14-15.
Here is more on area boys tennis:
CURRITUCK
Coach: Vic Ramsey
Last season’s record: 2-0 overall, 0-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: Currituck returned four starters from the abbreviated 2020 season.
Tyler Sunderlin, a senior, anchors the Knights as the No. 1 in singles.
Sunderlin played No. 2 singles last season and is also a member of the Currituck golf team this spring.
Noah Cutler, a senior, is the No. 2 singles for the Knights. Cutler also plays basketball at soccer for the Knights.
Cole Menteer, a sophomore, has risen to the No. 3 singles and Ramsey noted that Menteer is a talented athlete.
Menteer won his No. 3 singles match against First Flight on Tuesday.
Andrew Stevenson, a sophomore, is the No. 4 singles player for Currituck this spring. Ramsey noted last season, Stevenson was the No. 6 singles and is a promising player.
Kaden Underwood, a senior, is Currituck’s No. 5 singles and Wyatt Spencer, a junior, is No. 6 singles.
Ramsey noted both Underwood and Spencer are improving prospects.
The coach added Currituck only has six players, so staying healthy and avoiding injury is a must.
Ramsey added he would love to find a few good freshmen to teach the game to and is hoping the Knights can advance some of their players to the regional.
Before Thursday’s scheduled match at Manteo, Currituck has an 0-3 overall record and an 0-3 record in the conference this season.
NORTHEASTERN
Coach: Patricia Thornton
Last season’s record: 1-2 overall, 0-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference
Outlook: Before Thursday’s scheduled match against visiting First Flight, Northeastern has a 3-1 overall record and a 2-1 record in the Northeastern Coastal Conference this spring.
According to MaxPreps.com, Alex Kockler, senior, has played No. 1 singles, while Michael Carter, senior, has played No. 2 singles for the Eagles this spring.
Kockler and Carter were members of the 2018 Northeastern team that won the conference dual team championship.
Wilson Wysor (No. 3 singles, junior), Brandon Value (No. 4 singles, senior), Simeon Hurdle (No. 5 singles, senior) and James Hornthal (No. 6 singles, freshman) have been in the lineup this spring.
Jeremy Winslow, a junior, has also earned playing time this spring.
John Sanders and Khaleighl Winslow are listed as members of the team.
JOHN A. HOLMES
Coach: Rachel Johnson
Last season’s record: 2-1 overall, 1-0 Albemarle Athletic Conference
Outlook: According to MaxPreps.com, the Aces have an 0-3 overall record and an 0-1 record in conference matches to begin the spring 2021 season.