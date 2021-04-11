The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released the state playoff brackets for its four classifications Saturday evening.
All teams in The Daily Advance coverage area that are in the state playoffs will play in the East region of their respective tournaments
In the 2A tournament, Northeastern (4-2) secured a berth in the playoffs as the champions of the Northeastern Coastal Conference.
The Eagles were designated as the No. 3 seed in the region and will host No. 6 seed Kinston (5-1) in a first round game on Friday.
Kinston finished second in the Eastern Carolina Conference this spring.
In the 1AA tournament, John A. Holmes (5-0) secured the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 seed Princeton (7-0) in a first round game in Edenton.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
The Aces clinched their position in the state playoffs as the champions of the Albemarle Athletic Conference.
Princeton is the champion of the Carolina Conference this spring.
According to the John A. Holmes athletics department, tickets go on sale Monday at the high school front office beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Manteo (2-4), which finished third in the Albemarle Athletic Conference this spring, secured the No. 8 seed in the region and will travel to No. 1 seed Tarboro (5-0) for a first round game Friday.
Tarboro, the defending 1AA East Regional champions, are the spring 2021 champs of the Coastal Plains Conference.
In the 1A tournament, Perquimans (4-1) earned a berth in the tournament as an at-large. The Pirates are the No. 6 seed in the East Region and will travel to Martin County to play No. 3 seed Bear Grass Charter (3-1) on Friday.
Bear Grass Charter was the only team in the Atlantic 5 Conference that played football this spring, while the Pirates were the runner-up in the Albemarle Athletic Conference.
Because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the NCHSAA state playoffs were reduced from 64 teams to 32 teams in each classification this spring.
Subdivision tournaments (A and AA) were reduced from 32 teams to 16 teams this spring.
This spring, each region (East and West) has eight teams.
The second round is scheduled for April 23, the regional championships are set for April 30 and state championship games are scheduled for May 8.