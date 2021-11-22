The North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association released its All-State volleyball teams.
Albemarle School’s Sydney Abeyounis (sophomore) and Miranda Parker (junior) were selected to the team.
Parker and Abeyounis helped the Colts advance to the NCISAA Class 1A volleyball state championship match on Oct. 30.
Albemarle School (15-4) finished the season as the Class 1A state runner-up.
ALL-REGION
Several area high school volleyball players were named to the North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region teams on Nov. 8.
Perquimans County’s Eby Scaff (junior, outside hitter) and Victoria “Tori” Williamson (junior, outside hitter, Camden County’s Tessa Forehand (junior, outside hitter), Peyton Carver (junior, setter and right side hitter) and McKayla Knauss (senior, outside hitter) along with Currituck County’s Shaelin Bilbo (sophomore, libero) were selected to the NCVBCA All-Region 1 and 2 team for the 2021-22 high school volleyball season.
All of the athletes from Camden, Currituck and Perquimans were in region 1, while East Carteret, Swansboro and Dixon high schools had athletes selected from region two.
The two regions were combined to create the team.
CROSS COUNTRY
An Albemarle School athlete was selected to the NCISAA All-State team.
Donovan Sherlock, a senior, was selected to the NCISAA Class 1A Cross Country All-State Boys team.
Sherlock placed fourth at the NCISAA Class 1A State Championship boys race on Oct. 29.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 41, TEACH (N.C.) 14: The Eagles defeated TEACH of Washington, North Carolina in the opening round of the Greenville Invitational tournament Friday at Greenville Christian Academy in Greenville.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christian with 19 points, Jessica Van Essendelft followed with 12 points.
Olivia Cansler scored four points, Josie Van Essendelft added three points, Morgan Siedenburg scored two points, while Adison Pharr scored one point in the win.
Kaylee Ango led TEACH with eight points.
Victory Christian 53, Greenville Christian Academy 46: Victory Christian defeated Greenville Christian in the championship game of the Greenville Invitational tournament Saturday at Greenville Christian Academy in Greenville.
Taylor Moore led Victory Christianw with 18 points, Jessica Van Essendelft followed with 12 points.
Josie Van Essendelft scored nine points, Courtney Swimme scored six points, Morgan Siedenburg and Olivia Cansler scored three points each, while Brae Brewer scored two points in the win.
Grace Williams led Greenville Christian with 19 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 55, TEACH (N.C.) 50: Victory Christian defeated TEACH of Washington, North Carolina in the opening game of the Greenville Invitational tournament Friday at Greenville Christian Academy in Greenville.
Ryan Williams led Victory with 24 points, two assists, and three rebounds, Trevon Turner followed with 12 points, an assist and 10 rebounds.
Jake Dudley added nine points with an assist, five rebounds and five steals, Ethan Meads scored six points, an assist, four rebounds and three steals, while Josh Cartwright posted four points, an assist, a blocked shot, nine rebounds, while Peyton Fisher had one rebound.
Greenville Christian 50, Victory Christian 44: Greenville Christian defeated Victory Christian in the championship game of the Greenville Invitational tournament Saturday at Greenville Christian Academy in Greenville.
Ryan Williams led Victory Christian with 14 points, three assists, a blocked shot, six rebounds and two steals, Jake Dudley added 12 points, three rebounds and three steals.
Trevon Turner scored seven points with a blocked shot, eight rebounds and a steal, Josh Cartwright had six points, six rebounds and two steals, Chris Barclift posted three points and two steals, while Ethan Meads had two points, two assists and four rebounds.
FOOTBALL
Tarboro 42, Perquimans 0: The No. 8 seed Pirates (8-3) lost to the No. 1 seed Vikings in the East region during the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A State Playoffs Friday at Tarboro High School in Tarboro.
According to MaxPreps.com, Amarion Hunter, a senior quarterback, completed 10 of 17 passes for 107 yards with an interception.
Hunter led the Pirates with 50 rushing yards on 12 carries. Kirk Brown, Jr. followed with 12 rushes for 27 yards, Colby Brown, a senior, had three rushes for 10 yards, while Malik Haverland, a junior, had one carry for eight yards.
Kirk Brown, a junior, had four catches for 38 yards, Colby Brown had four catches for 41 yards, while Kameron Hall, a senior, had two receptions for 28 yards.
Tarboro (11-1) tallied 370 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the win.
Trevon White led the Vikings with 111 rushing yards on eight rushes with a touchdown.
Tarboro advances to the fourth round and will host No. 4 seed Northampton County (10-2).
SWIMMING
First Flight, Camden County, Currituck County and Perquimans County competed in a meet Friday at Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City.
First Flight won the girls team competition with 98 points. Camden County was second with 44 points, Currituck County was third with 41 points, while Perquimans County was fourth with 22 points.
First Flight placed first in the boys team competition with 95 points, Currituck was second with 81 points, Perquimans was third with 14 points, while Camden County was fourth with two points.
First Flight won the boys and girls 200 meter medley relay events.
Perquimans’ Catherine Howell won the girls 200 meter freestyle, Currituck’s Logan Kennamore won the boys 200 meter freestyle.
First Flight’s Kira Walters placed first in the girls 200 meter individual medley (IM), while Currituck’s Andrew Sarnowski was first in the boys 200 IM.
First Flight’s Isabella Cooper has the best time in the girls 50 freestyle, while First Flight’s Tucker Crook won the boys 50 freestyle.
First Flight’s Maura Trivette won the girls 100 butterfly, while First Flight’s Logan Thiessen won the boys 100 butterfly.
First Flight’s Walters finished first in the girls 100 freestyle, while First Flight’s Lukas Crook and Tucker Crook tied for first in the boys 100 freestyle.
Currituck’s Kennamore won the boys 400 freestyle, while First Flight’s Hadley Hedges won the girls 400 freestyle.
First Flight won the girls 200 freestyle relay event, while Currituck’s Sarnowski, Will Brumsey, Landen Wiggins and Nolan Waugh won the boys 200 freestyle relay event.
Perquimans’ Howell won the girls 100 backstroke, while First Flight’s Thomas McGraw won the boys 100 backstroke.
First Flight’s Hedges won the girls 100 breaststroke, while Currituck’s Sarnowski won the boys 100 breaststroke.
First Flight won the boys 400 freestyle relay and the girls 400 freestyle relay events.