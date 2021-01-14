Pasquotank County High School hosted a swimming meet with Currituck County and Northeastern Wednesday at Albemarle Family YMCA in Elizabeth City.
Currituck won both team competitions.
In the girls’ team competition, the Knights scored 83 points, Pasquotank was second with 55 points and Northeastern took third place with 15 points.
Currituck scored 82 points in the boys’ team competition. Pasquotank was second with 46 points, while Northeastern was third with 12 points.
Northeastern’s Wyatt Johnson won the boys’ 50 meter (27.61 seconds) and the boys’ 100 meter freestyle (one minute, 12.07 seconds).
The Pasquotank girls’ 200 meter medley relay team of Holley Weiss, Aalysah McClease,
Mallory Weiss and Jaila Manual had the best time in the event (2:50.70). The same quartet won the girls’ 200 freestyle relay (2:34.25).
McClease won the girls’ 200 meter individual medley (3:39.95) and the girls’ 100 meter breaststroke (1:46.58).
Holley Weiss took first place in the girls’ 100 meter backstroke.
Pasquotank’s Matthew Harrell posted a time of 3:25.06 in the boys’ 200 meter freestyle.
Harrell was a member of the Pasquotank boys’ 200 meter freestyle relay team of Lucas Norman, Jalen Haist and Ethan Hunt that won the event (2:14.42).
The Currituck boys’ 200 medley relay team of Caleb Noerr, Andrew Sarnowski, Gabriel Hanke and Dylan Seamster won the event (2:28.30), while the same group of four won the boys’ 400 meter freestyle relay (5:08.79).
Noerr posted a time of 3:21.53 in the boys’ 200 meter IM, Hanke posted a time of 1:19.62 in the boys’ 100 meter butterfly and won the boys’ 400 meter freestyle (5:37.53).
Hayden Noerr posted the top time for the Knights in the boys’ 100 meter backstroke (1:48.33), Sarnowski won the boys’ 100 meter breaststroke (1:24.87).
Currituck’s Annabelle O’Donnell won the girls’ 200 meter freestyle (2:54.48) and the girls’ 400 meter freestyle, Samantha Phillips won the girls’ 50 meter freestyle (34.76) and the girls’ 100 meter freestyle (1:20.56).
Marley Renner posted a time of 1:51.62 in the girls’ 100 meter butterfly.
The Currituck girls’ 400 meter freestyle relay team of Phillips, O’Donnell, Emma Waugh and
Alexis Martine posted a time of 5:54.31.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Perquimans 47, Cape Hatteras 23: The Pirates (1-2) earned their first win of the season in a non-conference game against the Hurricanes (1-1) Wednesday at Perquimans County High School in Hertford.
Hannah Curcio led Cape Hatteras with eight points, a rebound and a steal.
Kylie Phillips scored seven points with three rebounds and three blocks, Eliza Quidley added nine rebounds and two assists, while Laya Barley had eight rebounds, an assist and three blocks for Cape Hatteras.
First Flight 61, Camden 23: The Nighthawks (3-0) earned the non-conference win at home against the Bruins (0-3) Wednesday at First Flight in Kill Devil Hills.
Emma Richards led First Flight with 18 points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist, Bella Schweitzer had seven points, eight rebounds, an assists and a block, Elizabeth Clagett posted six points, six rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocked shots, Hailey Stanley scored eight points, while Caroline Gardill had four points, eight rebounds, and two steals in the win.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
First Flight 82, Camden 76: The Nighthawks (2-1) secured the non-league win against the Bruins (1-2) Wednesday at First Flight.
Isaac Dobie led First Flight with a game-high 36 points while adding seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Dobie made 9-of-15 shots from behind the 3-point line in the win.
Teammate Ian Crumpler added 11 points, a rebound, seven assists and six steals, Jered Gwatkin had four blocks, 10 rebounds and six points.
Jordan Cooper led Camden with 22 points, a rebound, two assists, and a steal, Carl Wallis followed with 21 points and two rebounds.
Cooper, a sophomore, made five 3-pointers in the contest.
Wallis, a senior, made seven 3-point shots in the game. Andre Barnett added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal, Isaiah Hill had five rebounds, four assists, two steals and eight points for the Bruins.