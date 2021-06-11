Northeastern High School hosted the Northeastern Coastal Conference outdoor track and field championship meet Wednesday.
NHS along with Bertie County, Currituck County, First Flight, Hertford County and Pasquotank County had athletes compete during the meet.
The meet was able to complete some events Wednesday afternoon, but competition was suspended because of inclement weather.
The remaining outstanding events are scheduled to be completed today at Northeastern.
In the girls long jump event, Pasquotank’s Trinity Brooks won the event with a distance of 15 feet, 8 ½ inches.
First Flight’s Ellie Isbister was second (14-7) and Bertie County’s Alyssa Smallwood (14-1) was third in the five athlete competition.
In the girls 100 meter run, Hertford County’s Jada Lloyd won the event with a time of 12.96 seconds.
Northeastern’s Azaria Gallop was second (13.10), while Pasquotank’s Brooks placed third (13.14) in the 13 athlete competition.
Gallop won the girls 100 meter hurdles (18.29), Currituck County’s Savannah Merritt was second (18.52), while Northeastern’s Quanasia Gatling (21.59) was third in the seven athlete field.
The First Flight girls 4x800 meter relay team of Maggie McNinch, Mya Salch, Lily Snow and Maddy Wagner won the event with a time of 11:01.05. Currituck County’s relay team of Hailee Reinke, Ashley Reinke, Jasmine Gorney and Serenity Doran (11:09.47) were second.
First Flight’s Lydia Sillies won the girls high jump (5-02.5) while Northeastern’s Jessica Jenkins (4-06) was second.
Sillies was the only athlete to compete in the girls triple jump and won the event with a distance of 28-07.50.
Currituck’s Ashley Lindsey won the girls shot put event with a distance of 36-02. First Flight’s Sillies was second (26-1), while Hertford County’s Kamayila Chamblee (25-1) was third in the six athlete competition.
Lindsey also won the girls discus event with a toss of 96-11. Sillies was second (78-06), while Chamblee was third (72-03) in the six athlete field.
Hertford County’s Brian Eley won the boys 110 meter hurdles event with a time of 16.87. Teammate Cademus Walden was second (17.28), while Northeastern’s Quavion Martin (18.69) placed third in the six athlete field.
First Flight’s 4x800 meter relay team of Trent Sylvia, Devon Coughlin, Colin Byard and Warner Campbell won the event with a time of 9:15.51.
Currituck’s relay team of Bryson Green, Gavin Jessup, Michael Sweeney and Riley Lenz (9:21.75) were second, while Hertford County’s Daylan Askew, Cole Blackwell, Zarchaeus Savage and Wayne Futrell were third (9:24.07).
Northeastern’s Jordan Jones (6-04) won the boys high jump. Hertford County’s Ashton Lassiter (6-02) was second while his teammate Askew was third (5-10).
Northeastern’s Shamar Sutton won the boys long jump with a distance of 19-08. Hertford County’s Jayden Walden was second (18-07) while Bertie County’s Daniel Hoggard (18-05) was third in the 11 athlete field.
Pasquotank’s John Burgess won the boys triple jump event with a distance of 39-05. Hertford County’s Jayden Walden was second (39-04), while Hoggard was third (37-09) in the six athlete field.
Bertie County’s Shamar Bass won the boys shot put event with a distance of 41-07. First Flight’s Ken Lokie was second (38-06), while Currituck’s Hunter Neubeck was third (34-09) in the eight athlete field.
Neubeck won the boys discus with a throw of 113-07. Northeastern’s Junior Payton-Kimble was second (107-07), while Lokie was third 106-05 in the six athlete competition.
GIRLS TENNIS
The second and final day of the Northeastern Coastal Conference individual tournaments were held Wednesday at Northeastern High School.
The singles and doubles tournaments featured a feed-in consolation format. The opening day of matches were held Tuesday.
In the girls singles tournament, Currituck County’s Marley Renner, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, played First Flight’s Allison Hudson, the No. 2 seed, in the singles final.
Renner and Hudson won their first two matches of the tournament in straight sets to advance to the final.
Renner defeated Hudson 6-1, 6-0 for the title.
“Marley is playing exceptionally well,” Currituck head tennis coach Vic Ramsey said. “She has had a great year.”
Renner has an 11-1 overall record in singles matches and did not lose a conference match this season.
In the third place single match, First Flight’s Emily Yurasek defeated Northeastern’s Mary Ellen Foreman 6-0, 6-0.
By winning the third place match, Yurasek secured a berth to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A Individual East Regional singles tournament.
Renner and Hudson will also compete in the regional singles tournament.
In the conference doubles tournament, Northeastern’s Ellie Hornthal and Zoe Pureza were the No. 1 seed and advanced to the final to play teammates Chloe Redd and Jessica Carter. Carter and Redd were the No. 2 seed in the doubles tournament.
Hornthal and Pureza bested Redd and Carter 6-2, 6-3 for the conference doubles championship.
The third place doubles match featured two teams from Currituck.
Caroline Boughn and Madeline Dupre defeated Karrigan Belangia and McKenna Sweeney 6-4, 7-6(3) to secure the third and final spot from the conference to the regional tournament.
“It was a tight match between two good teams,” Ramsey said of the third place doubles match. “It’s a crying shame that both teams can’t go to the regional.”
Ramsey noted that Boughn and Dupre played exceptionally well and they deserved to win.
On the other hand, Ramsey acknowledged he felt terrible for Belangia and Sweeney, who were four-year members of the Currituck tennis team.
Ramsey credited Belangia and Sweeney, both seniors, for being important for the Knights to win the conference regular season championship this spring.
The NCHSAA 2A Individual East Regional tournaments are scheduled to be held June 18-19 at Greene Central High School.