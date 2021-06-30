Area athletes competed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Individual Wrestling State Championship tournaments Saturday.
The Class 2A tournament was held at Wheatmore High School in Trinity
The Class 1A tournament was initially scheduled to be held at Glenn High School.
According to published reports, the 1A tournaments were moved to Uwharrie Charter Academy because of overcrowding at Glenn High School.
Glenn High School was also hosting the 4A championship tournaments with the 1A tournaments.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tournaments were single-elimination until the semifinal round.
At the Class 2A tournament, Currituck County senior Samuel Hodge placed fourth overall in the 126 pound tournament.
By placing in the top four, Hodge earned a medal.
Elijah Boyd of Reidsville Senior won the 126 pound division, Trinity’s Aaron Ortega Perez was second, while Fred T. Foard’s Brock Carey was third.
En route to the medal, Hodge defeated Thomasville’s Carlos Vasquez by fall in the first round, West Lincoln’s Langston Hoffman by fall in the quarterfinal round, but suffered losses to Boyd by a 11-4 decision in the semifinal round and a 13-2 major decision loss to Carey in the third place match.
Hodge ends his season with a 14-2 overall record.
First Flight’s Milosz Gargol placed second overall in the 182 pound tournament.
Fred T. Foard won the 182 pound state title, Sebastian Talent of Trinity was third, while East Lincoln’s Grayson Cannon was fourth.
First Flight’s Jacob Kresicki placed fourth in the 113 pound competition. Tyler Holland of Wilkes Central won the 113 pound tournament, Fred T. Foard’s Hunter Clark was second, while Reidsville’s William (Seth) Redd placed third.
Currituck was also represented at the state championship tournaments by Marshall Cooper (106 pounds), Jacob Bennett (113 pounds), Brooke Zak (120 pounds), Mathew Lieberman (132 pounds), Noah Walker (138 pounds), Ethan Binckley (152 pounds) and Jeffery Klugh (285 pounds).
Brinkley won his first round match against Surry Central’s Jacob Price by fall, but lost in the quarterfinal round.
First Flight was also represented at the meet by Reagan Riddick (106 pounds), Blake Austin (120 pounds), Gage Tomlin (170 pounds) and Trevor Schweitzer.
Riddick won her first round match against Jordan Matthew’s Jaylan Scotton by fall, but lost a quarterfinal match to Mt. Pleasant’s Trent Almond. Tomlin won his first round match against Ledford Senior’s Anthony Walls by fall but lost in the quarterfinals to Central Academy of Technology and Arts’ Brady Ross.
In the 182 pound tournament, Gargol defeated Bandys’ Matthew Cranfill by fall in the first round, Franklin’s Braden Cody by fall in the quarterfinal round, East Lincoln’s Grayson Cannon by a medical forfeit, but lost to Foor by fall in the championship match.
In the 113 pound tournament, Kresicki defeated South Point’s Ryley Goble by fall in the first round, Rutherfordton-Spindale’s Sumter Horton by a 7-1 decision, but lost to Wilkes Central’s Holland by a 5-2 decision in the semifinal round and to Reidsville’s Redd in the third place match by fall.
Kresicki previously wrestled at Pasquotank County.
Mount Pleasant won the Class 2A team competition with 124 points, Fred T. Foard was second with 119.5 points, Central Academy of Technology and Arts was third with 119 points and Reidsville was fourth with 84.5 points.
First Flight was ninth with 40 points, while Currituck placed tied for 21st with Carrboro and Forbush with 16 points.
In the Class 1A tournament, Manteo’s Thalia Aquirre Gomez (106 pounds), Logan Davis (182 pounds) and Emmanuel Tadeo Perez (138 pounds) competed.
TRACK AND FIELD
Area schools sent athletes to compete in the NCHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Championship meets at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.
The Class 1A meet was held Friday, while the 2A meet was held Saturday.
At the Class 1A meet, John A. Holmes’ Sarai Leigh placed ninth in the girls 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.81 seconds.
Swain County’s Monica Riordan won the event with a time of 15.13 seconds. Leigh also placed ninth in the girls triple jump with a leap of 31 feet, 04.25 inches. North Stanly’s Taegan Lowder won the event (36-5.00).
Holmes’ Jaylon Gurganus placed 10th in the boys high jump (5-08.00). North Rowan’s Kendrell Goodes (6-06.00) won the event.
Gurganus also placed 13th in the boys triple jump with a leap of 36-10.00. Albemarle’s Ali Currie (44-09.50) won the event.
Camden County’s Jackson Nobles (122-06) placed fifth in the boys discus. Haynesville’s Jake McTaggart won the event (154-05).
The Camden girls 4x800 meter relay team of Cadence Langton, Emerson Martindale, Maggie Langton and Keeley Williams placed fourth with a time of 10:47.41.
Research Triangle’s relay team (10:13.74) won the state championship in the event.
Camden’s Janay Cordy (31-07.50) placed seventh in the girls shot put. Pamlico County’s Mirachell Maher (36-00.25) won the event.
Camden’s Kennedy Lighty (101-00) placed third in the girls discus event to earn a medal. Murphy’s Sarah Pullium won the event with a distance of 131-10.
Camden’s Branden James placed 10th in the boys 400 meters with a time of 54.18.
Mountain Island Charter’s Giovanni Bernard (50.65) won the event. The Camden boys 4x800 meter relay team of Nathan Smith, Alex Andrews, Dennis Gutierrez and James placed 15th with a time of (9:25.92).
Lincoln Charter won the event (8:27.78).
Perquimans County’s Malik Haverland placed 10th in the boys 100 meters with a time of 11.76.
Mountain Island Charter’s Armonte Ferguson (10.96) won the event. Perquimans’ Jasiah Felton finished 10th in the boys 200 meters. Mountain Island’s Trae Nickelson (22.41) won the event.
Perquimans’ Tre’Quan Griffin (58.31) placed 15th in the boys 400 meters. Perquimans’ Jayden White (11:28.64) was 14th in the boys 3,200 meters.
Franklin Academy’s Aaron Rovnak (9:27.48) won the event and set a new record in the event.
Perquimans’ Tyrese Brothers finished 12th in the boys 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.90.
Pine Lake Prep’s Lukas Valley (40.71) won the event.
The Perquimans County 4x200 meter relay team of Shaun Garcia, Machani Privott, Felton and Tony Riddick placed ninth (1:37.64).
Mountain Island Charter won the event (1:31.50).
Felton placed 12th in the boys high jump (5-06), while Haverland finished 12th in the boys triple jump.
Swain County won the Class 1A girls team championship with 78 points.
Pamlico County was second with 52 points, while Research Triangle was third with 46 points. Camden placed 17th with 17 points.
Mountain Island Charter won the Class 1A boys team competition with 91.5 points.
Pine Lake Preparatory was second with 54 points, while Franklin Academy was third with 42.5 points.
Camden placed tied for 33rd with six other schools with four points.
In the Class 2A meet, Pasquotank County’s Trinity Brooks placed 16th in the girls 100 meters with a time of 13.61.
Lake Norman’s Ryan Selden won the event (12.42). The Northeastern girls 4x100 meter relay team of MyAsiah Hoffler, Ashanti Sutton, Jessica Jenkins and Azaria Gallop placed seventh with a time of 52.75.
The Lexington girls 4x100 meter relay team won the event (49.26).
Gallop placed 14th in the girls 100 meters with a time of 13.16.
Jenkins placed fourth in the girls high jump with a leap of 5-00.00 to earn a medal. South Rowan’s Macy Miller won the event with a distance of 5-04.00.
The Northeastern boys 4x200 meter relay team of Shamar Sutton, Juan Riddick, Jalen Melson and Jordan Jones placed eighth with a time of (1:33.90).
The Ledford 4x200 meter relay team won the event (1:30.25). Jones placed fourth in the high jump with a leap of 6-02.00 to earn a medal.
Shamar Sutton placed sixth in the boys long jump (19-09.50) Wilkes Central’s Terry Hayes won the event (22-04.50).
Northeastern’s Junior Payton-Kimble placed 14th in the boys discus with a toss of 95-05. East Burke’s Noah Rooks won the event with a distance of 163-00.
Currituck County’s Savannah Merritt placed 13th in the girls 100 meter hurdles with a time of 19.80.
Cummings’ Tamesia Pinnix won the event with a time of 14.35. The Currituck girls 4x400 meter relay team of Ashley Reinke, Serenity Duran, Jasmine Gorney and Erilyn Scaff (4:38.86) placed 12th in the event.
The Franklin girls 4x400 meter relay team won the event (4:09.39). The Currituck girls 4x800 meter relay team of Ashley Reinke, Hailee Reinke, Doran and Gorney placed seventh (10:34.63).
The First Flight girls 4x800 meter relay team of Maggie McNinch, Tatum Dermatas, Mya Salch and Maddy Wagner (10:02.79) won the event.
Currituck’s Ashley Lindsey placed eighth in the girls shot put (32.10). Anson’s Katie Horne (37-08) won the girls shot put.
Lindsey also placed 12th in the girls discus with a distance of 81-09. Ashe County’s Emily Hartsoe won the event with a toss of 123-03.
Currituck’s Gavin Jessup placed 14th in the boys 1,600 meters with a time of 4:56.20. Lake Norman’s Grant Howlett (4:21.65) won the boys 1,600 meter event.
The Currituck boys 4x800 meter relay team of Bryson Green, Riley Lenz, Jessup and Michael Sweeney placed 11th with a time of 9:14.48.
The First Flight boys 4x800 meter relay team of Max Bowlin, Warner Campbell, Devon Coughlin and Henry Stecher won the event with a time of 8:07.89.
Currituck’s Lucas Bailey placed 12th in the boys long jump (18-01.50).
North Lincoln won the girls team competition with 69 points. Hugh M. Cummings was second with 64 points, while Croatan was third with 63.5 points.
Currituck County placed tied for 42nd with three other schools with three points.
In the boys team competition, North Lincoln won the championship with 66 points. Lake Norman Charter School was second with 60 points.
Hugh M. Cummings was third with 47 points. Northeastern was tied for 25th with two other schools with nine points.
GIRLS TENNIS
Area schools had athletes compete in the NCHSAA Class 2A Individual State Championship tournaments at Cary Tennis Park.
The singles and doubles tournaments were single elimination.
In the singles tournament, Currituck County’s Marley Renner lost to Newton-Conover’s Alexa Allison 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.
In the doubles tournament, Northeastern’s Ellie Hornthal and Zoe Pureza lost to Hendersonville’s Lindsay Bull and Ava Heffner 6-0, 6-3 in the first round.