Area athletes competed at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Outdoor Track and Field East regional meet last weekend.
The Class 2A meet was held at Croatan High School on Friday.
In the Class 2A girls meet, First Flight placed second with 63 points, Currituck County was third with 49 points, Northeastern was 10th with 23 points, Pasquotank County was tied for 15th place with Hertford County with 15 points in the 24 team field.
Croatan won the regional team championship with 205 points.
In the boys meet, First Flight placed third with 48 points, Northeastern was sixth with 35 points, Currituck County was seventh with 34 points, Hertford County was tied for 12th place with Greene Central with 26 points, and Pasquotank County was 22nd in a 24 team field with nine points.
In the women’s meet, Currituck’s Ashley Lindsey placed third in the shot put (34 feet, nine inches), and in the discus (99-07).
Croatan’s Sarah Melby won the shot put (36-11) and discus (129-10) events.
First Flight’s Lydia Sillies won the girls high jump with a distance of 5-02. Northeastern’s Jessica Jenkins was third with a leap of 5-00.
Pasquotank’s Trinity Brooks (15-06.50) placed fifth in the long jump. Kinston’s Tatyana Jordan (16-07.50) won the event.
The First Flight 4x800 meter relay team of Maggie NcNinch, Mya Salch, Maddy Wagner and Tatum Dermatas won the event with a time of 10 minutes, 24.89 seconds. Currituck’s relay team of Ashley Reinke, Hailee Reinke, Serenity Doran and Jasmine Gorney placed third with a time of 10:58.37.
Currituck’s Savannah Merritt placed second in the girls 100 meter hurdles event with a time of 19.21. Northeastern’s Azaria Gallop (23.46) was ninth, while Croatan’s Emma Morton (17.97) won the event.
Northeastern’s Gallop (13.50) placed third in the 100 meters, Pasquotank’s Brooks (13.52) was fourth, while Hertford County’s Briyana Ratcliff (14.08), Amayah Simmons (14.19) and Jada Lloyd (18.11) placed seventh, eighth and 11th respectively.
Southwest Edgecombe’s Jer’Lisha Pridgen (13.10) won the event.
Hertford County’s 4x200 meter relay team of Simmons, Lloyd, Ratcliff and Jamiyah Valentines placed fifth with a time of 1:57.92. Currituck’s relay team of Merritt, Haley Dozier, Kaya Andersen and Erilyn Scaff (1:58.66) placed sixth.
Farmville Central’s relay team won the event with a time of 1:50.48.
Currituck’s Hailee Reinke placed third in the 1,600 meter with a time of 5:46.55, First Flight’s Dermatas (5:54.50) was fourth, Lily Snow (6:20.92) was seventh and Lucy Stecher (6:20.93 was eighth.
Currituck’s Doran (6:32.23) was 11th in the event. Croatan’s Navaya Zales (5:31.71) won the 1,600 meters event.
Northeastern’s 4x100 meter relay team of MyAsiah Hoffler, Ashanti Sutton, Jenkins and Azaria Gallop) 53.07 placed third in the event.
Hertford County’s relay team of Valentines, Lloyd, Ratcliff and Simmons was ninth (54.93), while Currituck relay team of Andersen, Merritt, Cailyn Gionet and Scaff (56.86) was 10th.
Ayden-Grifton won the event with a time of 51.12.
Currituck’s Merritt placed sixth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 55.32, while Northeastern’s Jenkins was eighth (56.65).
Southwest Onslow’s Trasaunti Bell (51.49) won the event.
Wagner won the 800 meters with a time of 2:24.82. Currituck’s Hailee Reinke was fourth (2:30.61), First Flight’s McNinch and Salch were sixth and seventh respectively.
Currituck’s Gorney and Ashley Reinke were ninth and 11th respectively.
Northeastern’s Gallop (28.22) placed fifth in the 200 meters, Hertford County’s Simmons was sixth, Pasquotank’s Brooks was seventh, Hertford County’s Ratcliff was eighth.
SouthWest Edgecombe’s Pridgen won the 200 meters event (26.70).
First Flight’s Stecher (13:49.02) and Snow (14:03.32) placed fourth and fifth in the 3,200 meters.
Currituck’s Hailee Reinke and Gorney placed eighth and ninth respectively in the event.
Croatan’s Zales won the 3,200 meters (12:35:98).
First Flight’s 4x400 meter relay team of McNinch, Salch, Wagner and Madison Pugh placed second in the event with a time of 4:31.13.
Currituck’s relay team of Ashley Reinke, Scaff, Gorney and Doran was fourth (4:42.90).
Croatan won the 4x400 meter relay even with a time of 4:15.60.
In the men’s meet, Northeastern’s Junior Payton-Kimble placed fourth in the discus (112-07), Currituck County’s Hunter Neubeck was sixth (110-05).
Croatan’s Will Rouse won the event with a toss of 137.08.
Northeastern’s Jordan Jones placed second in the high jump (6-02). North Lenoir’s Dometris Jones won the event with a leap of 6-04.
Currituck’s Lucas Bailey placed second in the long jump with a distance of 19-10. Hertford County’s Quinton Wright (17-08.25) finished 10th in the event. SouthWest Edgecombe’s Princeton Loch (20-04.50) won the event.
Pasquotank’s John Burgess placed fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 39.09. Hertford County’s Wright (38-00), Montez Bishop (37.09.50) and Ashton Lassiter (33-10.50) placed eighth, ninth and 11th respectively.
First Flight won the 4x800 meter relay event with a group of Warner Campbell, Devon Coughlin, Max Bowlin and Henry Stecher with a time of 8:45.01.
Currituck’s relay team of Michael Sweeney, Riley Lenz, Gavin Jessup and Bryson Green placed fourth.
Hertford County’s Bishop placed second in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.97. His teammate Brian Eley (17.22) was fourth, Northeastern’s Quavion Martin (17.84) was fifth, while Currituck’s Eric Newman (19.37) and Cole Cardenas (19.76) were eighth and 11th respectively.
Washington’s William Reid won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.98.
Currituck’s Patrick Stuart (11.76) placed eighth in the 100 meters. Northeastern’s Yahan Wood (11.79) was ninth, Hertford County’s Okoye Cooper (11.96) was 11th and Currituck’s Bailey (12.38) was 12th.
Nash Central’s Tralon Mitchell (11.24) won the event.
Northeastern’s 4x200 meter relay team of Jones, Jalen Melson, Juan Riddick and Shamar Sutton placed third with a time of 1:34.99.
Pasquotank’s relay team of Justin Brothers, Noah Halfacre, Ethan Hunt and James Lumsden (1:35.60) placed sixth, Hertford County’s relay team of Devin Edwards, Lassiter, Kyree Pitt and Bryant Williams (1:36.93) placed seventh, while Currituck’s relay team of Angel Castanon, Damon Duke, Eric Newman and Bailey (1:38.44) placed eighth.
North Pitt’s relay team won the event with a time of 1:33.23.
First Flight’s Bowlin (4:35.26) placed second in the 1,600 meters. Currituck’s Gavin Jessup (4:50.67) was third, First Flight’s Coughlin (4:50.70) was fourth, Colin Tran (5:02.34) was sixth and Currituck’s Green (5:32.22) was ninth.
Croatan’s Colten Rodriguez (4:34.31) won the 1,600 meters event.
Northeastern’s 4x100 meter relay of Jones, Melson, Riddick and Shamar Sutton placed sixth with a time of 44.81.
Pasuotank’s relay team of Brothers, Hunt, Christopher Morgan and Burgess (45.92) were seventh, Currituck relay team of Bailey, Castanon, Stuart and Duke (46.29) were eighth.
Wallace-Rose Hill won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 43.74.
Currituck’s Collin Mann placed 10th in the 400 meters, while First Flight’s Dominic Marino was ninth (53.52).
Farmville Central’s DaMarr Harvey won the event (50.45).
Currituck’s Newman (45.77) placed fifth in the 300 meter hurdles, Northeastern’s Martin (45.82) was seventh, First Flight’s Aiden Pipkin (46.92) was ninth and Hertford County’s Eley (48.74) was 11th.
East Duplin’s Drew Henderson (42.62) won the 300 meter hurdles.
First Flight’s Campbell won the 800 meters with a time of 1:59.56. Teammate Henry Stecher was second (2:01.56), Currituck’s Green was eighth, Hertford County’s Zarchaeus Savage was ninth, and Currituck’s Lenz was 10th.
Northeastern’s Shamar Sutton (24.17) placed eighth in the 200 meters. Farmville Central’s Harvey won the 200 meters (22.12).
First Flight Tran placed sixth in the 3,200 meters. Colten Rodriguez won the event (10:37.38).
The Currituck 4x400 meter relay team of Green, Lenz, Mann and Sweeney placed sixth (3:50.17). Croatan won the event (3:30.42).