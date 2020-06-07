The area is set to send a trio of athletes to compete at NCAA Division III colleges.
Perquimans’ Abby Todd will continue her softball career at North Carolina Wesleyan, while Northeastern’s Holden Hodge (Randolph-Macon) and Wade Staten (Greensboro College) will play college football.
Todd held a signing ceremony at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation softball field in Hertford on Friday afternoon.
Todd noted the importance of being able to get the chance to play softball at the college level; especially after the coronavirus pandemic prevented high school softball to be played this spring.
In mid-March, the pandemic forced the N.C. High School Athletic Association to suspend spring sports competition.
The association canceled spring sports on April 24 because of the pandemic.
Todd was able to play three full seasons of high school softball, but only four games of her senior season in 2020.
Before the high school softball season was canceled, Todd had a .375 batting average with three RBI.
She was an Albemarle Athletic Conference performer during the 2019 season.
Todd has ties to North Carolina Wesleyan as she said her sister graduated from the university.
“I know a lot of people around there,” Todd said. “I love the area.”
She added that she loves the campus, the coaches and how friendly people are at the college.
Todd gave credit to Perquimans softball coach Ricky Stallings and Perquimans volleyball coach Kristie Thach for preparing her mentally and physically to play at the college level.
Todd was also a standout volleyball player at Perquimans.
“They always pushed me to be the best I can be,” Todd said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be ready for this.”
She expects to play at either first or third base and contribute as a hitter at Wesleyan.
Stallings noted during the ceremony that Todd was a good asset to the Perquimans softball program for four years.
The coach added that during her freshman year, Todd had the highest batting average on the team.
Todd acknowledged she will miss competing alongside her coaches and teammates at Perquimans.
Hodge, who played wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back for Northeastern last season, announced his commitment to Randolph-Macon in February.
Staten, an offensive and defensive lineman, pledged his commitment to Greensboro College in May.
Staten, who was a four-year member of the varsity team, acknowledged that it means a lot to him to play college football.
“It was something that I always looked forward to since I was a kid,” he said. “Playing collegiate football has always been a dream.”
Staten’s roots in football date back to when he played the sport at the youth level for Elizabeth City’s River City Rampage.
As a four-year member of the Northeastern football team, Staten has been part of teams that advanced to at least the third round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs, two East Regional championships, two state championship game appearances and four Northeastern Coastal Conference championships.
He noted that his freshman year was the time he learned the most because of older players on the team.
“They were a big help,” Staten said.
Staten has passed his knowledge to younger players on the team so they can continue the tradition of winning football at Northeastern.
There were multiple variables that stood out to Staten about Greensboro College.
One of which was the feeling that the Greensboro College coaching staff really wanted Staten to be part of the program.
Before the coronavirus pandemic halted sports activities in the country in mid-March, Staten was able to visit the campus in Greensboro.
“I fell in love with it as soon as I saw it,” Staten said.
Staten said the coaching staff at Greensboro College expects to play him at the same position he competed in at NHS, which is a defensive end who can also drop back in coverage.
Staten was an all-Northeastern Coastal Conference selection as an offensive lineman in 2019 for the Eagles.
Hodge was a member of the Northeastern football program during the past three seasons that featured conference and regional championships.
He noted that it was a great accomplishment to get the opportunity to play college football at Randolph-Macon.
Hodge noted that Randolph-Macon’s campus and teachers stood out to him. He was able to visit the university and also remained in contact with the coaching staff at Randolph-Macon.
Hodge noted the coaching staff at Randolph-Macon plans to use him as a slot wide receiver.
Hodge was named a Northeastern Coastal Conference all-conference performer for the 2019 high school football season.
“I’m excited that those two good, quality kids are getting the opportunity to play at the college level,” Northeastern head football coach Antonio Moore said.
Both Staten and Hodge acknowledged their experience at Northeastern was valuable.
Staten noted he learned so much from Moore, Northeastern defensive coordinator Ed Thornton and offensive line coach David Lawson.
Hodge acknowledged that he valued the discipline along with the joking side that Moore maintained while Hodge played at NHS.
“I really liked that,” Hodge said. “That is what I am really going to miss the most.”