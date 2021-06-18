Area athletes are set to compete in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Girls Tennis Individual East regional tournaments today.
The Class 2A tournament will be held at Greene Central High School in Snow Hill, while the Class 1A tournament will take place at Greenville’s Riverbirch Tennis Center.
According to the NCHSAA, in the Class 2A singles tournament, Currituck County’s Marley Renner along with First Flight’s Allison Hudson and Emily Yurasek are scheduled to compete.
Currituck’s Madeline Dupre and Caroline Boughn along with Northeastern’s Chloe Redd and Jessica Carter and Ellie Hornthal and Zoe Pureza are scheduled to compete in the regional’s doubles tournament.
In the Class 1A singles tournament, John A. Holmes’ Sydney Spear and Trinity Copeland are scheduled to represent the Aces in the tournament.
Edenton’s Bailey Rinehart and Carson Ray along with Ellie Spear and Olivia Hare are scheduled to compete in the regional’s doubles tournament.
Matches are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at both tournaments.
TRACK AND FIELD
The NCHSAA Class 2A Outdoor Track and Field championship meet is set to be held today at Croatan High School.
Bertie County, Currituck County, First Flight, Hertford County, Northeastern and Pasquotank County high schools are scheduled to send athletes to the regional.
According to NCrunners.com, the regional is scheduled to begin at 10:40 a.m. with field events.
CORRECTION
In the June 17 article on high school wrestling, it was invertley omitted the number of regional championships Currituck County High School’s Samuel Hodge had won.
Hodge, a senior, won a regional championship at 126 pounds at the NCHSAA 2A Individual East Regional tournament Tuesday at Croatan High School. The victory was Hodge’s third consecutive regional championship. Hodge was a regional champion at 120 pounds during the 2019-20 season and a regional championship at 113 pounds during the 2018-19 season.
The story has been updated online.
We regret the error.
— Malcolm Shields, sports editor